Baby oil, capsules and more: Everything spotted in a Diddy-themed parade in New Orleans during Mardi Gras

The video of a Diddy-themed float in a parade has recently gone viral on the internet. It was reportedly taken by attendees at a Mardi Gras festival in New Orleans.

Ad

In September 2024, Sean "Diddy" Combs had been arrested for s*x trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. Since then, several other alleged victims have filed plenty of cases against the currently incarcerated music mogul. At present, he remains locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

In the viral video from the Mardi Gras festival, a giant float themed around various things related to the rapper's ongoing legal battle had been put on exhibit. Attendees could see giant bottles of baby oil, which were alleged to be integral parts of his "freak-off" parties. Other elements included drug capsules, graffiti of the rapper being jailed and an idol of a baby's body with Combs' head. The idol was sitting on a giant ball and held a bottle of "baby oil."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is not the first time a pop culture commodity has been themed on the rapper's legal fiasco. Previously, Halloween costumes as well as several memes have been based on the rapper and have attracted much controversy online.

Co-founder of Bad Boy Records files lawsuit against Diddy's mother for alleged financial fraud

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Image via: Getty

In other news, Diddy's mother has been sued by Kirk Burrowes, the co-founder of Bad Boy Records. Janice Combs, the 84-year-old woman is a former model who has guest-starred as herself in creatives like E! True Hollywood Story, America's Next Top Model, and I Want to Work for Diddy.

Ad

On Wednesday, February 26, Burrowes filed the lawsuit, accusing Janice of unlawfully and secretly taking control of one-fourth of his ownership stake in the company. The lawsuit also names her son for allegedly using physical violence to coerce Burrowes into signing over his share.

"Under extreme duress and in justified fear for his physical safety and life, [Burrowes] did not read the contract, but nevertheless signed the contract presented without the guidance of proper legal representation. He later discovered his signature on the aforesaid contract conveyed away his rightful 25 percent ownership interest in and to BBE," claims the documents obtained by US Weekly.

Ad

On the same day, a new lawsuit was filed against Diddy by a male escort. According to a report by Page Six, the plaintiff (assuming the pseudonym Jane Doe) claimed that the rapper s*xually assaulted him in 2012 and threatened to kill him. The rapper also allegedly claimed that he got Tupac Shakur "hit."

Months before his trial, Diddy's legal team has gone through a paradigm shift as his lawyer, Anthony Ricco, has stepped down as the rapper's legal representative. On February 21, Ricco submitted his request to withdraw as the defense counsel. In the request, he talked about his inability to "effectively serve as a counsel" under any circumstances.

The rapper's trial is set to start on May 5, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback