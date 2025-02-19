What did Ray J say about Suge Knight? Ex-music executive’s son challenges rapper to a fight

Suge Knight's son, Suge J Knight, challenged Ray J to a fight in a social media post on Monday, February 17. The challenge put forward by the music executive's son comes days after the Brown Sugar singer talked about his father in a recent interview with Vlad TV.

In the interview, Ray said that he first started hanging out at Suge Knight's Death Row Records when he was a teenager. Then elaborating on Suge's role in inspiring Tupac Shakur, especially in his rivalry with The Notorious B.I.G., he said:

"Suge's really the person in the studio, like, giving you your inspiration, especially in that intense, vital beef moment of wherever Pac was in his life, or on whatever he had to get off his chest. Whether it was the naysayers or whatever somebody did to him... Suge supported that in a way where you feel unstoppable."

Elsewhere in the interview, when asked by DJ Vlad if he knew about Danny Boy being gay during his time at Death Row Records, the Die Without You singer appeared to have no clue about it even in the present.

Suge J Knight called Ray J out for "spreading out lies" about his family

While Suge Knight has been behind bars for voluntary manslaughter since 2023, his son, Suge J Knight, reacted to Ray J's comments about his father. In a video posted recently on Instagram, Knight challenged the Smoke Cloud singer to a fight, saying:

"Ray J, real quick bro how about we set up this fade? Let’s do the Suge J versus Ray J fight. Let’s get straight to it because you wanna talk about my family. You want to spread out lies, let’s run that, Suge J versus Ray J."

In the since-deleted post, Knight also mocked Ray for being homeschooled, claiming that it gave him an edge over the ATM singer, saying:

"You been homeschooled all your whole life. I graduated from Crenshaw, I don’t think you ready for this. But you know what? I’mma call you out on that. It’s a real West Coast fade. I’mma really whoop that a**."

Knight Jr. also alluded to Ray's recent conflicts with the songs of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, adding:

"I ain’t the Combs, my n***a. I’m a Knight, trust me."

While Suge J Knight has since deleted the Instagram post about the challenge video, Ray has yet to respond to it.

Ray J also said that Knight had "the magic to inspire and coach"

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 1 - Source: Getty

While Ray J's statement about Knight's undue support for Shakur triggered the latter's son to challenge him, the Curtains Closed singer also spoke about the music executive's positive role in the growth of his label's artists, saying:

"Anytime I've been in the studio with Suge, he always kind of broke down like what n***as should talk about on songs, and how it should be said pretty much in songs, so that's just my experience with Suge 'cause I was always with him. Now, you got Dr Dre and Snoop, everybody they do their own songs with Suge not in the studio."

Towards the end, he mentioned how he still had a close relationship with Suge and complimented his musical prowess.

"I talk to Suge all the time. I mean, he just understands scale, he understands the creative process, um, outside of anything personal, you know, he has the magic to inspire and coach."

Ray J's recent interview comes years after TMZ reported that Suge Knight had signed the rights to his life's story to the singer in 2019. Knight had later denied the report.

