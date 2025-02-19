Tupac Shakur's murder suspect Keefe D's trial delayed to 2026: Everything to know

The trial of Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the sole individual charged in connection with the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, has been officially rescheduled to February 9, 2026.

On February 19, 2025, a Nevada judge approved the request to delay Davis's trial. The request, submitted by Davis' attorney, Carl Arnold, on February 14, 2025, argued that newly discovered testimony could support Davis's potential release.

Duane Keefe D Davis is a former gang member associated with the South Side Compton Crips. He is the only individual charged in connection with the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

2Pac Shakur was an American rapper and actor. Recognized as one of the most influential rappers of all time, Shakur was allegedly killed in a gang-related conflict on September 13, 1996, at the age of 25.

On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, ABC News reported that Duane Keefe D Davis's trial, initially scheduled for March 2025, has been postponed to February 9, 2026.

Davis's attorney, Carl Arnold, cited newly discovered evidence from a private investigator, suggesting that Davis was not in Las Vegas at the time of Tupac Shakur's murder. Arnold further stated that additional time is required to prepare the case and establish Davis' innocence.

The motion submitted to the court reads as follows —

"This case involves decades-old allegations, and with every new piece of evidence. It becomes increasingly clear that critical facts have yet to be fully examined," the motion states by Carl Arnold.

On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, attorney Carl Arnold stated in court that his team is actively investigating key evidence and requested additional time to ensure a fair trial for Keefe. Arnold emphasized the need for "adequate time" to prepare the case thoroughly —

"We are actively conducting further investigations, speaking with key witnesses, and ensuring that Mr Davis receives the fair trial to which he is constitutionally entitled. Given the magnitude of this case, it is imperative that we have adequate time to present a comprehensive defense," Arnold said

Judge Carli Kierny stated during Tuesday's briefing that there are still outstanding matters in Keefe D's case that require attention. Acknowledging the defense's need for additional time, the judge approved the request to delay the trial —

"It looks like there are quite a few things that are left to be done to get this case prepared so that Mr. Davis can have effective assistance of counsel," the judge Carli Kierny said.

Duane Keefe D Davis was arrested on September 29, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and formally charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon for his alleged involvement in the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur.

Prosecutors assert that Davis orchestrated the drive-by shooting as an act of retaliation following a physical altercation between Tupac Shakur and Davis' nephew, Orlando Anderson, at the MGM Grand Hotel on September 7, 1996.

During a press conference on September 29, 2023, Lieutenant Jason Johansson stated that the case was reopened after Davis publicly admitted his involvement in the homicide through multiple media interviews —

"It wasn't until 2018 that this case was reinvigorated, as additional information came to light related to this homicide, specifically Duane Davis's own admissions to his involvement in this homicide investigation that he provided to numerous different media outlets," Lieutenant Jason said.

Although Keefe D has never admitted to pulling the trigger, he is alleged to have been in the vehicle from which his nephew, Orlando Anderson, is said to have fired at 2Pac. Additionally, Davis has been accused of orchestrating the shooting.

Furthermore, in July 2023, during a search of Keefe D's residence, authorities seized a copy of his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, co-written with Yusuf Jah, in which Davis further detailed the shooting, as per Vulture.

This is an ongoing story; the information provided here represents the most current updates available.

