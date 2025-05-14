What happened to Joe Francis' Mexican villa? Diddy and Cassie Ventura seen smiling in 'Girls Gone Wild' founder's mansion in new video from 2017

A never-before-seen video of Sean "Diddy" Combs and his former partner, Cassie Ventura from 2017 was made public during the rapper's ongoing trial for s*x trafficking and pr*stitution charges. The video, which was shown to the public for the first time, was shot at Joe Francis' beachfront Mexican villa in Punta Mita in November 2017. TMZ obtained and published the video on May 13, 2025, the same day that Ventura took the stand to testify against Combs in New York.

Ad

According to TMZ, the newly obtained video showed the couple and other friends celebrating Diddy's 48th birthday at the Mexican villa. Diddy and Cassie Ventura can be seen smiling and dancing with each other, taking salsa lessons from choreographer Laurieann Gibson. The video also showed rapper French Montana at the mansion, surrounding Diddy and Ventura as they, along with other friends, sang "Happy Birthday" to the rapper.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Diddy and Cassie Ventura's reported visit to Joe Francis' estate came four years before the villa suffered extensive damage due to a fire in June 2021.

Joe Francis, the creator of the adult entertainment franchise Girls Gone Wild, revealed during a Fox News interview at the time that the authorities suspected the fire was due to arson.

"What's happened here is arson… that's what authorities think," Francis said.

Ad

Exploring the fire at Joe Francis' Mexican mansion

Joe Francis' beachfront mansion in Punta Mita has been home to many celebrity getaways. A-list guests like the Kardashians, Kanye West, Ashton Kutcher, and Diddy have reportedly stayed at the villa. However, in June 2021, Francis revealed that the main house of the four-acre estate had been severely burned as a result of a fire.

In his Instagram post at the time, he attached a video of the mansion on fire. In the caption, he wrote that over 40 people (including 20 guests and 20 staff) were at the estate when the fire started, adding that no one had been injured.

Ad

"A tragic inferno struck @CasaAramara last night. Fortunately no one was injured. There were 20 guests staying on property at the time of the fire and 20 staff working," the caption read.

Ad

He also revealed that the main house was the severely affected area, adding that the other four structures were unharmed. Francis also said he was looking to reopen the estate in three to four months after reconstruction.

In the caption, he wrote that the scale of destruction "could’ve been avoided or minimalize dramatically." He further claimed that the Punta Mita homeowners' association prevented firefighters from accessing the burning mansion "for three hours." Joe Francis added a neighbor supposedly told the firefighters to let the mansion “burn as much as possible.”

Ad

"They [the firefighters] were given direct orders by a neighbor of Casa Aramara to let the house “burn as much as possible.” This is tragic how they treat the residents of Punta Mita," he wrote.

Updates regarding Diddy's ongoing trial

Diddy's criminal trial regarding his five federal charges of "s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution" began on May 5, 2025, with jury selection. The opening statements were given on May 12, 2025.

Ad

The next day, Cassie Ventura, gave her testimony about his alleged abuse and forced participation at his "freak-off" parties during their decade-long relationship. Ventura, who is currently eight months pregnant, testified that Diddy coerced her into "humiliating" s*x acts during their relationship.

“I felt pretty horrible about myself. I felt disgusting. I felt humiliated. I didn’t have the words to show how horrible I felt. I couldn’t talk to anyone about it," she said during her testimony.

Ad

Ventura, who is the prosecution's star witness, detailed her relationship with Diddy since meeting him when she was 19 years old. The R&B singer was signed to the rapper's Bad Boy Records, and the two started dating soon after.

During her testimony, Ventura said that she "fell in love" with the "larger-than-life entrepreneur and musician." However, she encountered another side of him after he tried to "control" her life.

"Control was everything, from the way that I looked... to what I was working on," she said.

Ad

Ventura accused Diddy of being physically abusive, adding that he forced her to participate in his alleged "freak-off" sessions. The singer testified that she took drugs like ecstasy, ketamine, and marijuana to help her "disassociate" and cope with the "freak-offs."

Expand Tweet

Ad

She also testified that she was asked to fly in or hire male escorts to have s*x with her while Diddy watched, claiming that the rapper had an interest in "directing" the s*x acts.

"If Sean wanted something to happen, that was what was going to happen. I couldn't say no...He was controlling the whole situation. He was directing it," she testified.

Ad

Cassie Ventura's testimony will continue on May 14, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More