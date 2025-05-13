What is Blue Dolphin ecstasy? Cassie recounts concerning details of Diddy relationship

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex, Cassie Ventura, took the witness stand on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, as the former's s*x trafficking trial entered day two. As part of a testimony, the songstress detailed their association, how it turned intimate, and eventually romantic.

Ventura revealed it was Combs who introduced her to oral s*x and noted that they had their first s*xual encounter while she was high on Blue Dolphin ecstasy.

Trigger warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

According to Promises Behavioral Health, Blue Dolphin ecstasy (also called Molly or just ecstasy) is a party drug that contains MDMA. MDMA is a synthetic drug that is known to alter mood and perception, much like stimulants and hallucinogens. It causes a release of dopamine in the brain, creating an association between the drug and feeling pleasure. This frequently makes the brain want to repeat the experience, leading to addiction.

Per Gallus Medical Detox Center, the drug gets its name from its light blue-colored appearance and often features a dolphin emblem. It is frequently taken with alcohol or other drugs, making it dangerous (can cause an overdose).

"I just felt humiliated, it was disgusting, it was too much" — Cassie about a freak off session where Diddy and an escort urinated on her

Cassie took the witness stand wearing a brown dress that showed off her baby bump. Notably, the defense lost their motion to have her seated before the jury returned so that they couldn't see her pregnant stomach. Diddy's team argued that it would garner sympathy from the jurors.

Further, Judge Arun Surbramaniam allowed Ventura's husband, Alex Fine, to be in the courtroom during her testimony. An exception was made if a 2018 r*pe that she accused Combs of came up. Defense had argued that he could be called as a witness himself. Meanwhile, prosecutors reasoned that Ventura should have her support system, as she testified, which included her husband.

According to NBC News, the musician revealed that Combs was "frequently" violent towards her during the course of their relationship (they were publicly together from 2007 to 2018). Quoting Cassie, the outlet wrote:

"They were violent arguments, usually resulted in physical abuse and dragging, different things. He would mash my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me."

Ventura highlighted that the injuries were visible, noting that she would get knots on her forehead, black eyes, red eyes, and bruises all over her body. She elaborated that Diddy's mood "swung different ways quite a bit," adding:

"Make the wrong face and the next thing I knew I would get hit in the face. He would say, 'Watch your mouth,'" she testified.

Elaborating on the CCTV footage from InterContinental in Century City that showed Diddy kicking and dragging Ventura across a lobby in 2016, Cassie revealed it occurred after a freak off. She described these events as her and a third party, usually an escort, "perform(ing)" for Combs. She added that he "direct(ed)" what they were doing.

Cassie testified that the rapper first proposed such encounters a year into their relationship, even stating that he described it as a "fantasy" he had. Per NBC, she explained she was just 22 when she had her first freak off, stating:

"I was confused, nervous, but also loved him very much and wanted to make him happy. It wasn't something that I wanted to be doing especially as regularly as it became. But again, I was in love and wanted to make him happy. At some point, I felt I didn't have much of a choice."

According to NBC News, Ventura asserted that she felt "horrible," "disgusting," and "humiliated" after the sessions.

Cassie later explained that baby oil was frequently used during the freak offs, noting that Diddy wanted it "heated" and "glistening." She alleged that there was a "pool filled with baby oil" that she once got into at the rapper's request. Recalling another such encounter, Ventura stated that both Combs and an escort urinated on her.

"I just felt humiliated, it was disgusting, it was too much. I choked, I didn’t want to be doing that, I was in a position I couldn’t easily get out of. I eventually put my hands up and Sean saw and told him to stop. I was choking, too much urine in my mouth. Sean urinated on me at the same," Cassie told the court.

Cassie also told jurors that Diddy controlled a lot of things in her life at the time, including her career and intimate life. She was worried that her refusal to participate in the encounters would turn "violent" or that he would leave her. Further, she feared that Combs would use the photos and videos taken during the act as blackmail.

Later, the songstress explained she was a 19-year-old aspiring musician when she signed with Diddy's Bad Boy Records. NBC, quoting Ventura, wrote:

"He was a larger-than-life musician, a fan of music, didn’t know too much about him personally."

She released only one album with the label in 2006, despite signing a 10-project contract.

A little later during her testimony, Cassie explained that at one point the freak offs became her job, and she had no "space to do anything else." She stated that it took priority over her career. She added that some of the sessions lasted up to four days.

Cassie Ventura alleged that her romantic engagement with the rapper began when Diddy kissed her in a bathroom at the VMAs when she turned 21. He noted that the incident left her "confused" as she was "a new artist" and didn't know the "lay of the land." She recalled running back to her hotel and "telling someone about it."

Ventura asserted that she didn't want to kiss the rapper, but after meeting him a few times at the Trump Hotel in Manhattan to discuss her career, they "started to develop a comfortable relationship." It was during one such meeting that the rapper introduced her to the idea of oral s*x. She testified that he taught her how to perform it and gave it to her. Notably, according to Just Jared, when questioned if she reciprocated, Cassie said no. She added:

"He made me feel crazy for not reciprocating, at the time I did not understand that kind of relationship and I was in a relationship with someone else. I was just so young and did not have the vocabulary for some of the things we talked about. I was just trying to understand it, just completely inexperienced at that point."

Cassie also recalled the time they first had s*x. They were on a boat in Miami, and she was drinking alcohol when Diddy gave her a blue dolphin ecstasy pill. She explained that she had never taken it before and didn't realize she was "out of it" until later. Ventura described feeling "euphoric" and high, adding that she was really "sensitive to touch" at the time.

Cassie noted that following their Miami trip, they began to spend time together but added that their romance "was not public for many years." She stated that at the time, Diddy was in a relationship with Kim Porter, adding:

"He just didn’t want it to look bad, but also knew it was because of his children and personal things like his family."

Cassie also alleged the rapper would make unannounced visits when she resided at a place he was paying for. She told jurors that her stomach was in "knots" during the visits.

Elsewhere, she claimed that Diddy took away her electronics, cars, and other possessions as a form of punishment.

Diddy is facing five charges including s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he will face fifteen years to life in prison.

