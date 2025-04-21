Tekashi 6ix9ine accuses a former friend of planting drugs and weapons in his house to frame him

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan federal courtroom on April 21 to four counts of violating his supervised release. The charges stem from a March 12 raid on his Florida mansion, during which authorities uncovered multiple drugs and a firearm. The rapper, however, claimed the contraband was planted by a former associate attempting to frame him.

According to a report by Complex published on April 21, 2025, federal prosecutor Jonathan Rebold revealed that law enforcement officers conducted the raid following a tip from a confidential informant. The source alleged that 6ix9ine had MDMA in his residence and stored a revolver in his bedroom.

During the subsequent search, authorities discovered three orange MDMA pills and a small bag containing cocaine residue in the rapper's bedroom.

Additional drugs, including fentanyl and marijuana, along with a Glock 9mm handgun, were reportedly found in a poolhouse located on the same property. At the time, 6ix9ine's brother was residing in the poolhouse. Though he holds a concealed carry permit, prosecutors were uncertain whether he possessed the appropriate license for the firearm.

The gun is currently undergoing DNA testing.

The same day, HotNewHipHop also reported that 6ix9ine was handcuffed during the raid, though not arrested. Authorities collected DNA samples but did not have enough evidence to take him into custody.

The rapper now claims that none of the seized items belonged to him. He alleges that a former friend, referred to in some reports as a "snitch", deliberately planted the drugs and weapon to get him imprisoned again.

"[He] planted a Glock pistol, MMDA, and cocaine all around his Florida pad," 6ix9ine alleged, per HotNewHipHop's April 21 report.

Tekashi 6ix9ine denies ownership of drugs and firearm

According to a report by Complex, in court, prosecutors also referenced a probation violation report that included an unverified claim: MDMA was allegedly mixed into alcoholic beverages and served to women at Tekashi 6ix9ine's home. However, Prosecutor Jonathan Rebold clarified that there is no evidence supporting the claim, and it is not currently under investigation.

"We do not have victims at this time," he stated.

The rapper's lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, has maintained that his client will be cleared of the allegations. He added that 6ix9ine has recently completed 40 hours of community service. He is on track to finish the remaining requirement, over 100 hours, within the next three to four months.

"I think we should be able to resolve this," Lazzaro told Complex.

This isn't the first time Tekashi 6ix9ine has faced legal consequences related to his supervised release. According to the reports by The New York Post, dated November 12, 2024, Judge Paul Engelmayer sentenced him to 45 days in jail and an additional year of supervised release for failing drug tests and traveling without permission.

At that time, he was nearing the end of the original supervised release sentence that began after his release from prison in April 2020.

Judge Engelmayer noted on April 21 that Tekashi 6ix9ine has about six months remaining on his current supervised release. In light of the recent discoveries, the judge issued a new directive: no firearms or ammunition are allowed on any property where 6ix9ine resides, unless explicitly authorized by court order.

A follow-up hearing is scheduled for May 22, during which prosecutors plan to present evidence tied to the alleged violations. By then, the results of the DNA analysis on the seized firearm are expected to be available, potentially influencing the outcome.

If Tekashi 6ix9ine is cleared, he will remain under federal supervision until November 2025, provided he complies with the remaining conditions. These include the ban on guns, strict travel restrictions, and completion of community service.

