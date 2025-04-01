“Way to own it” — Internet reacts as Tekashi 6ix9ine turns to God as he attends a church congregation

On March 30, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine took to his Instagram stories to post a video of himself at a church. This comes after a court ordered him to pay $250,000 for breaking a contract with Howard University. The rapper had allegedly broken a deal to perform at the university's 2018 homecoming event.

Stating the same, he posted that "without Jesus nothing is possible" in the same Instagram Story. Over the video, Tekashi 6ix9ine wrote:

“In this life everything will go wrong, no matter how much you try for everything to go right.. Without Jesus nothing is possible. With him EVERYTHING is possible. I love you God my Lord & Savior.”

Once the news went viral, it was uploaded on X on No jumper on April 1. Netizens flooded the comment section of the post to react to the same. They mostly praised him and said it's one way to own it.

“Way to own it,” one wrote.

Others also praised the act and said it's wonderful, while another one said that it's not wrong.

“I better not see any hating, this is wonderful to see,” said one user.

"He probably just wants to turn a new leaf. I dont see nothing wrong with it,” one user commented.

“When all else fails but God really wants yall to know you can come to him before the storm,” another one said.

However, many criticized him for the action and called him fake, one even sarcastically said that his being at a church is funny.

“My ex used to drag me to this church all the time lol..,” another one said.

“LOL dude is a fraud. If you’re going to church you don’t need to post about it. Mental sickness?” commented another user.

“Imagine seeing this ni*ga at church,” said another user.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has had his fair share of run-ins with the law

In recent months, Tekashi 6ix9ine has encountered several legal problems, including a raid on one of his residences. His Florida property was the target of a federal raid earlier this month, in addition to the damages for breach of contract with Howard University.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was handcuffed by authorities for several hours during the incident. He later told TMZ on March 13 that they seized firearms and drugs and collected DNA samples.

Before that, several of the rapper's possessions were put up for sale at Florida Market Auctions.

As per XXL Mag’s March 12 report, recently, some of his most valuable possessions that the IRS had confiscated last year were put up for sale and brought in about $500,000.

The outlet further said that his old equipment went up for sale on March 5 and was sold by Market Auctions that same day. Only two of the 63 things up for bid were successful.

Additionally, watches, handbags, and jewellery were also available for purchase. Authorities had searched his houses as well, he later clarified on social media.

As per Hot New Hip Hop’s April 1 report, the rapper said at the time:

"1 year ago when I was stuck in RD [Dominican Republic] 8 months the feds made a raid for the entire house because I did not report my income for 4 years. And for them it was seen how I was running and hiding in DR.”

He continued:

“When the reality was that I could not leave and get to the USA. If you don't live like this without renting you shouldn't have an opinion."

Additionally, as per Economic Times’ July 24, 2024 report, the IRS seized and sold Tekashi 6ix9ine’s luxury cars to help pay off alleged unpaid taxes. They further seized his property in Lake Worth, Fla., for the same.

Meanwhile, others also reacted in a similar manner, as one said that he had scammed enough people already, while another one said that he was really scamming people.

Months before that, in February, the IRS also auctioned the rapper’s jewelry, including his “Bruce the Shark” pendant, to recover unpaid taxes.

On the other hand, after the incident, Tekashi 6ix9ine hasn’t said anything as of yet.

