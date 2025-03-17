"Rap died years ago" — 6ix9ine disses present state of rap industry while previewing new music; sparks debate

A video of 6ix9ine, also known as Daniel Hernandez, is trending on social media where he previews new music by performing a set of quirky acts. The rapper originally shared the video through his official Instagram page on March 17, 2025.

Notably, 6ix9ine grabbed a lot of attention when he addressed the situation of today's rapping industry while commenting on a post by DJ Akademiks, who reshared the video on the same platform. Hernandez started by writing:

“Rap died years ago. Just went 20 post deep down on ya page and nothing been going on for years. I just saw make regular post about gillie, walo, jay rock, miles bridges, lucki, like who the f**ck and what’s really going on in rap *absolutely nothing* ima come save ya n*ggas.”

6ix9ine's comment (Image via Instagram/akademiks)

Hernandez has yet to address the reason for his comment, and what he was exactly willing to say from his side. The comment reads at the end:

“Right message wrong messenger argue with yourself in the comments. Time to turn this b*tch up.”

Needless to say, Daniel Hernandez's post has triggered a debate among netizens in the comment section.

Meanwhile, 6ix9ine’s new trending video features him in shorts, as he sits on a chair. There is a table each on both sides, holding bottles with liquids of different colors. Hernandez starts spraying his hair from one of the bottles. He then opens his hair and starts washing it, as someone from the other side sprays water on him.

As the clip proceeds, he catches a set of multi-colored hair extensions someone tosses at him from behind the camera, even as his outfit suddenly changes from black shorts and tee to yellow tracksuit. Hernandez then grabs his car keys and the vehicle appeared in the background. He eventually gets into the car and drives away, following which a release date of March 21, 2025, is displayed on the screen.

6ix9ine opens up on a recent legal issue

The New York City native, in a conversation with TMZ on March 13, 2025, claimed that his Florida-based residence was raided by the local police department and federal officers. The raid was conducted a day before the interview, and the authorities reportedly recovered drugs and firearms from the place.

6ix9ine claimed that the raid started during the morning hours and he was handcuffed at the time. Additionally, the authorities acquired DNA samples from Hernandez and the sheriff’s office later stated that they seized certain things from the house for analysis.

Daniel Hernandez is currently under house arrest, and the law enforcement authorities are yet to address the reasons for conducting the raid. The news of the raid comes almost four months after he was sentenced to 45 days on charges of allegedly breaking the rules linked to his release in October 2024, as per New York Post.

The sentencing verdict was given by Manhattan federal judge, Paul A. Engelmayer. Hernandez was ordered 30 days in prison, followed by a supervised release of the same period alongside home incarceration, home detention, and curfew.

According to New York Post, 6ix9ine was sent to prison the previous month on multiple charges, including a delay in court appearance by an hour, alongside positive test results for methamphetamine, and traveling to Las Vegas.

As mentioned, the 28-year-old has already teased the arrival of new music through social media. His last project was an EP titled Blackballed, released in January 2024.

