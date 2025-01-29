Who is Mylah Morales? Celebrity makeup artist recalls violent hotel altercation between Diddy and Cassie Ventura

Celebrity makeup stylist Mylah Morales has recently revealed a violent altercation that allegedly took place between Diddy and his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura. In November 2023, Ventura filed a lawsuit against the 55-year-old music producer accusing him of physical and s*xual abuse Although the case was settled out of court, it kicked off a chain of legal woes for the rapper.

Mylah Morales is a 53-year-old makeup stylist known for working with A-listers like Rihanna, Shakira, Jennifer Hudson, Nicki Minaj, Tracee Ellis Ross, and the like. The Filipina stylist's work has also been featured in publications like Harper's Bazaar, Elle, and W. Conglomerates like Samsung. Puma, Dior, Nike, and Covergirl have used the services of Morales for their advertising campaigns in the past.

Diddy's former girlfriend Cassie Ventura has also been among her clients in the past. In an interview during the Monday premiere of Investigation Discovery's The Fall of Diddy, Morales claimed that she had once rescued Ventura after an alleged violent altercation with Diddy, as per USA Today's January 27 article.

The fight allegedly took during the weekend of the 2010 Grammy Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. Mylah Morales recalled that Diddy walked into the room looking for Cassie Ventura. It was followed by the couple moving out of sight for an argument.

After the altercation, Morales recalled a visibly injured Cassie Ventura emerging out of the room with "knots on her head, bruised eye" and a "busted lip."

"We were always scared of him"—Mylah Morales explains why no one reported Diddy's alleged assault on Cassie Ventura to the police

In her interview during the premiere of Investigation Discovery's The Fall of Diddy, Mylah Morales recalled calling her doctor friend to nurse Cassie Ventura's wounds that were allegedly inflicted by Diddy.

However, none of the three reported the case to the cops or went to the hospital for further treatment. Morales revealed that they were too scared of the consequences because of Diddy's power and reach.

"We were scared off Puff. We were always scared of him," she explained. "If we called the police, what would happen? He's a very powerful person in the business, and he can do things that will make you go away. And many people are afraid of him till this day."

According to USA Today, the producers of Fall of Diddy reached out to the incarcerated rapper's representatives for comment. They rejected all accusations against the Bad Boy Records founder, saying:

"Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court the truth will prevail: that the accusations against Mr. Combs are pure fiction."

Evidence of Diddy assaulting Cassie Ventura was released in May 2024 by CNN. In the video, which dates back to 2016, Diddy is seen dragging Cassie Ventura through a hotel lobby (presumably belonging to the InterContinental Hotel in California). The rapper also appears to kick and physically assault Ventura in front of a lift.

The video sent shockwaves in the industry and also implored Diddy to issue an apology on Instagram shortly after.

In September 2024, Diddy was arrested on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in p**stitution. At present, the music mogul remains locked up at the Special Housing Unit in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.

