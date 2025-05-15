"I have all these sores on my tongue": Cassie alleges that she would develop "painful" UTIs after Diddy's freak-offs

On Wednesday, May 14, Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, alleged that she would suffer from incessant sores and UTIs after engaging in Diddy's "freak-offs." It was her second consecutive day of testifying against the Bad Boy CEO, who was arrested and charged with s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution last September.

For the unversed, Cassie Ventura and Diddy were involved in a long relationship, which started around a year after Ventura was signed to Combs' music label, Bad Boy Records. The two reportedly were together for eleven years before breaking up in 2018. Cassie Ventura is identified as "Victim-1" in the Diddy trial and is being treated as a key witness.

Till now, she has narrated multiple instances during their relationship where she allegedly felt "humiliated" and "disgusting." Ventura also described Combs' drug-fueled "freak-offs" and how she was involved in the same.

She alleged that the constant involvement in the "freak-off" parties led to her developing an assortment of health issues. As per a report by @innercitypress (cited by hnhh), the discourse between the AUSA (assistant United States attorney) and Ventura revolved around the latter developing "painful" sores and UTIs after the parties. During the conversation, she reportedly recounted her experience:

"I have all these sores on my tongue. I have another UTI."

As per her testimony, opiates would help the songstress recover from the side effects of a "freak-off." She would "often" consume them as they would help her "feel numb." Other forms of solace included I.V. fluids, massages, and food cooked by the chef.

"The longest ever was four days": Cassie Ventura recounts experience of being part of Diddy's alleged "freak-offs"

Premiere Of Lionsgate's "The Perfect Match" - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Cassie Ventura dissected Diddy's drug and s*x-fueled "freak-off" parties in her testimony. According to the songstress, the lengthy "s*x sessions" would last between 36 hours and four days.

Ever since the unfolding of the fiasco, "freak-offs" or illegal parties have had a host of rumors associated with them. Ventura talked in depth about the parties, explaining how she would allegedly be coerced to consume drugs, alcohol, and have intercourse with strangers.

"The freak-offs became a job where there was no space to do anything else but to recover and try to feel normal again. Staying up for days on end, taking drugs, and other substances. Drinking. Having s*x with a stranger. Thirty-six, 48, 78 hours. The longest ever was four days, maybe even more, on and off with the breaks. It was significant," she claimed.

Cassie also claimed that drugs helped her power through the long sessions, but she would later suffer from dehydration and sleep deprivation. As per her testimony, the "freak-offs" continued for several years. Cassie also claimed that she would delete her videos from these "freak-offs" whenever she had time.

"Humiliating, disgusting. I never wanted anyone to see me like that. Objectifying me, putting me in very compromising gross positions with strangers," she added.

Combs' trial officially started after the jury was selected on Monday, May 12. The court reportedly expects it to last eight to nine weeks. The music mogul's attorneys have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

