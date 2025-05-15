Diddy trial: Cassie's testimony unveils allegedly unedited 15-minute assault video at Los Angeles hotel

On Tuesday, May 13, an unedited 15-minute version of Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, was made available to the public. It was part of the ongoing criminal trial for the music mogul, who was arrested in September 2024 for s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution.

Cassie Ventura, 38, was one of the star witnesses in Diddy's trial. In an emotionally surcharged testimony, Ventura reportedly dissected her 11-year relationship with Combs and spoke of the multiple instances that made her feel "humiliated" and "disgusted."

In 2023, Ventura filed a lawsuit accusing the rapper of abuse, s*xual assault, and r*pe. In May 2024, CNN released footage where Combs can allegedly be seen assaulting Ventura. It was also followed by the now-incarcerated music mogul issuing an apology to Ventura on social media. However, the lawsuit was settled out of court.

Dissecting the allegedly unedited clip of Diddy and Cassie released during the rapper's trial

Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall - Source: Getty

As per TMZ, the 15-minute video of Diddy and Cassie Ventura was revealed on the second day of testimony in Combs' trial in New York City. The footage, which was reportedly shot on March 5, 2016, at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, starts with Cassie kneeling in front of an elevator.

A moment later, Combs reportedly emerges in a white towel, grabs Ventura by her hoodie, and throws her to the ground. Thereafter, he allegedly starts kicking her, drags her for a while, and leaves the scene.

Ventura reportedly remains on the floor for a while before getting up and dialing a number on the hotel phone. However, Combs arrives and seemingly chases her away from the phone. A moment later, the two can be seen having a tirade in the mirror.

Thereafter, the clip cuts to another hallway, where Diddy is seen dragging Ventura, who disappears out of the camera's view. Combs soon follows, disappearing out of sight. Both return, and Combs is seen reprimanding Cassie in socks and a white towel.

Diddy is allegedly seen consulting his bodyguard before he re-enters the room. Ventura follows the latter into a room before heading for the elevators with her belongings. Combs is seen following his ex with a phone in hand. When the rapper returns to the room, housekeepers exit the same.

From there, the clip cuts back to the scene shown at 11:10. It shows another angle of Diddy chasing Cassie out of the elevator and dragging her. The bodyguard enters the room with Combs at 11:17 before Ventura returns. At 11:23, she leaves and is again followed by the security guard.

When CNN denied accusations of editing the alleged Diddy-Cassie assault footage

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Diddy's legal team had previously alleged that CNN had tampered with the footage of the now-incarcerated musician and Ventura from Los Angeles' InterContinental Hotel. As per a March 13, 2025, article by Variety, they had argued that the original footage from the 2016 fiasco was destroyed. They also claimed that CNN's footage would be inadmissible in court.

A New York City filing dated March 13 further claimed that CNN had purchased the only known copy of the footage, "substantially altered" it in "significant respects" and showed it to the public. They alleged that CNN had removed the timestamps and sped up the footage in certain areas to show that some events happened quicker than they did.

"The CNN videos do not fairly and accurately depict the events in question," the filing added.

Finally, the filing claimed that CNN had destroyed the original copy of the InterContinental Hotel clip despite knowing about the federal investigation. However, CNN denied the accusations, as per Variety. A spokesperson from the former told Variety:

"CNN never altered the video and did not destroy the original copy of the footage, which was retained by the source."

They further refuted the claim that the company had deleted the only existing copy of the original footage.

"CNN aired the story about the video several months before Combs was arrested," they added.

Combs' trial kicked off on Monday, May 12, after the conclusion of the jury selection. As per reports, the court expects it to last between eight and nine weeks. The legal team of the Bad Boy boss has pleaded not guilty to all his charges.

