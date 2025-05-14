"He threw me off - but my passport was still on the boat" — Cassie reveals heart-wrenching encounter with Diddy at the Cannes Festival

Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, continued to testify for a second day during the former's ongoing federal s*x trial. Taking the stand on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, the Me & U singer recounted some incidents from her relationship with the music mogul.

Trigger warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

During the trial, prosecutors claimed that Diddy frequently used videos from his "freak off" sessions as blackmail to control Ventura. They presented material taken during the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. Recalling the time, Cassie explained that before walking the red carpet, she and the rapper had an altercation.

"Sean accused me of taking drugs from his boat. He threw me off - but my passport was still on the boat," she said.

They returned to New York via a commercial flight, noting that the journey took an embarrassing turn after the rapper began watching intimate clips of Cassie on his laptop. At the time, Diddy allegedly threatened to release the videos if she did not do what he said.

Cassie Ventura detailed relying on ketamine and opiates due to Diddy's "freak off" parties

Elaborating on the aforementioned flight, Cassie Ventura explained that she traded her seat with a fellow passenger to get away from Diddy. However, the rapper, too, exchanged his seat to sit beside her. He then began playing videos of the Long Way 2 Go singer during the "freak off" encounters, which she thought had been deleted.

Quoting her testimony, NBC News wrote:

"He was showing them with other people around. I said, 'You are embarrassing me.' I was scared, I felt trapped, how do you get out of this situation? I felt trapped."

Ventura claimed that after landing, they had dinner in New York, and she arranged a "freak off" within hours upon Diddy's command. She stated that she didn't want the rapper to get angry, as he threatened to release the videos.

During her testimony, she alleged that Diddy frequently blackmailed her using the clips. This included the night of her birthday when Cassie refused to leave her friends and go with the Bad Boy Records founder to a "freak off."

"[The blackmail] is horrible and disgusting. No one should do that to anyone. It could ruin everything I worked for, make me look like a s*ut," she reportedly said.

She further said how she didn't want to participate in the videos.

"I wasn't supposed to be on those videos. I didn't want to be in them," she said.

As per NBC News, elaborating on her emotions, she explained that the videos could "put [her] career in jeopardy" and cause embarrassment to her family, especially her mother.

Federal authorities arrested Diddy last September on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Before the trial began, two additional counts (s*x trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution) were added to Diddy's indictment.

According to his indictment, he ran a "criminal enterprise" that s*xually and physically abused "women and others" for years. This included participating in "elaborate and produced" s*x performances for days with male escorts during "freak off" parties. Further, it claimed that the victims were often coerced using threats and drugged to remain compliant.

While on the witness stand, Cassie told jurors she often took ketamine during the "freak offs." She noted it was her "preferred drug," as it was the "most dissociative."

Expand Tweet

When questioned about how she and Diddy recovered after the "freak offs," Ventura alleged that it was by getting IV fluids, massages, and having a chef cook meals. Further, she claimed that she developed an "off-and-on addiction to opiates," which she would take to "come down" from the drugs she had taken earlier.

"Opiates made me feel numb, which is why I relied on them so heavily," Cassie testified.

She said that the "freak outs" sometimes caused her to contract urinary tract infections, have mouth sores, and gastrointestinal issues. She claimed that at one point, antibiotics for the UTI stopped working.

During Wednesday's testimony, Ventura detailed several alleged instances of violence and abuse at the hands of Diddy, noting that she once compared him to Ike Turner, known to control and abuse ex-wife Tina Turner. She also claimed that he tried to force the swinger life on her. She also claimed that Combs allegedly r*ped her in 2018.

Cassie's direct testimony ended on Wednesday. Defense would begin cross-examination tomorrow.

