"He looks frail and he looks vulnerable"— Journalist describes first hand account of Diddy's grey appearance during court trial

BBC News journalist Anoushka Mutanda Dougherty recently shared details regarding Diddy’s reported grey appearance during the court trial. Notably, the rapper was arrested in September last year on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Ad

The Art of Dialogue obtained Anoushka's TikTok video and shared it through X on May 13, 2025. In the video, Anoushka opened up on the overall looks of Diddy, aka Sean Love Combs, as she was heard saying:

“Diddy looks completely different. I would have recognized him if I saw him on the street. He looks old, he’s grey, his hair is extremely grey, he’s got a grey go tears well. He looks frail and he looks vulnerable.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Anoushka said that the legal experts have even shared their opinions on Sean’s look, and they believe presenting the artist in such a manner at court is a choice.

Anoushka alleged that Sean would look “cute dead” in the eyes and stand in the crowd to see if he could spot someone he had not seen before.

“He turns around and he stays and he doesn’t glance at you. He stays at you in your eye for sustained period of time, which is, interesting. I have never experienced sub form,” she claimed.

Ad

Sean or his legal team has not responded to the viral video yet. Combs’ trial already started last week on May 5, 2025.

Diddy’s daughters left the court during the testimony of an alleged victim

Combs’ family members attended the court as he was tried on May 12, 2025. This included Sean’s mother, Janice, along with his six children: Justin, Christian, Quincy, Chance, D’Lila, and Jessie, according to People magazine. Diddy was also seen blowing a kiss to his family as he entered the court wearing a light gray sweater and a shirt with a white collar.

Ad

The recent trial made headlines when Sean’s daughters left the court during a testimony. The alleged victim, a male escort named Daniel Phillip, shared details about Diddy’s activities in his testimony.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to People magazine, Combs’ daughters left the court each time Phillip addressed the alleged s*xual encounters. Notably, Phillip claimed in his testimony that he received payment from Cassie Ventura, Sean’s ex-girlfriend, to become intimate with her, while Combs masturbated while watching them.

However, Sean’s daughters were present when the footage from the InterContinental Hotel was played in court. The video was originally released by CNN last year, featuring Cassie allegedly being assaulted by Diddy. During his court appearance, Phillip also claimed that he had once heard Sean shouting at Cassie Ventura, according to NBC News.

Ad

Phillip alleged that the incident happened at the Essex Hotel, and Cassie appeared terrified as she ran towards him, as he told her that she must get help from someone.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sean has been at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Although his lawyers have attempted to secure his release on bail, the requests were dismissed by the court.

The latest trial was held at the New York City-based Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse, as per The Washington Post.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More