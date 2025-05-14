"I treat my relationships like math": Chrisean Rock reacts to learning her ex-boyfriend Tytan Newton ditched another woman for her

On May 14, 2025, X page @nojumper posted a video of rapper Chrisean Rock commenting on her ex-boyfriend Tytan Newton ditching another woman for her. The rapper informed her fans that she was "back outside," even though she liked Tytan a lot.

Commenting on her take on relationships and getting with another man seemingly before ending things with Tytan, Chrisean said:

"I treat my relationships like math. Once it start getting confusing, I get to cheat n*gga."

Chrisean mentioned that her relationship with Tytan came with drama, like getting multiple text messages that she confronted Newton about. That is when Chrisean found out that Tytan Newton dropped a woman who was his "number 1 supporter" to date her instead.

Chrisean Rock said that when Tytan's truth came out, she "went back outside," hinting at starting a relationship with her new boyfriend, Glock. She further described how Tytan came to know about her relationship with Glock, stating that it was because of a post her new boyfriend uploaded on Mother's Day.

She mentioned that she met Glock in Miami, and Glock decided to go to Baltimore to see Chrisean, and they started "hanging out" together.

Chrisean Rock's ex-boyfriend Blueface orders rapper to move out of his house following public relationship announcement with another man

Currently imprisoned rapper Blueface started dating in 2020, followed by the pair welcoming their son, Chrisean Jesus Malone, in 2023. Since then, the couple had been on and off with their relationship status.

According to a report by Hot97 dated April 2025, Blueface evicted Chrisean from his L.A. residence following the public announcement about her relationship with Tytan Newton. On April 21, 2025, Blueface's father, Johnathan Porter Sr., posted an Instagram video showcasing Chrisean's belongings packed and scattered across the floor. Porter Sr. also removed photo frames of Blueface and Chrisean Rock from the walls.

In the video, Blueface's father said:

“Blueface made that call, said ‘Hey, it’s time to go.’ He ain’t playing this time; he is dead serious. Got to pack it up; it’s time to go.”

On the other hand, as per Rolling Loud's April 7, 2025, report, Chrisean Rock announced her breakup with Blueface on April 6, 2025, via an Instagram Live session. The rapper said that she broke up with Blueface before releasing her single Yahweh, claiming that the father of her child "went buck wild."

Chrisean mentioned that the breakup was getting to Blueface and that he was back to unfollowing her. Additionally, she also placed her conversation with Blueface on speaker for her audience to hear after the currently imprisoned rapper called her mainstream. In the conversation, Blueface asked who she was with and said:

“I’m not doing nothing; I’m on stream. We talked about this; why are you trying to be messy?”

Despite breaking up with him, Rock didn’t rule out getting back with her ex-boyfriend, albeit under certain conditions. Chrisean Rock also put forth her relationship status with Blueface in a now-deleted tweet, stating:

“I’ve decided to disassociate. To leave that man alone and focus on my career and the purpose Jesus called me for in the first place.”

While the father of her son is currently in jail, Chrisean was also arrested at Blueface's court hearing in June 2023 on the charge of drug possession dating back to 2022. However, she was released from prison in September 2024.

