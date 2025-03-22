“This the most normal I ever seen him act” — Netizens react as Blueface speaks about his prison stay and his plans after being released

Rapper Blueface recently opened up about his prison stay and his plans after being released. He further shared how he’s been holding up behind bars after a nonprofit organization recently paid the rapper a visit at the Lancaster State Prison.

During the interview which was uploaded on Blueface’s Instagram account as well as the Shade Room’s page on March 21, he said:

“There's a lot of misery out here. So when y'all come out, it give us something that you know, feel free a little bit. I feel like I'm in park right now."

When asked how he is coping up and how he has been holding up, he said:

“I ain't up. I ain't down. I'm just in the middle, you know I gotta get through…”

Now, once the interview went public, netizens flooded the comment section of the Shade Room’s post to react to the whole thing. Many supported the rapper and said that this is the most normal he has ever acted.

Netizens reacted to Blueface's interview (Image via Instagram / @cocoaliia)

Others also pointed out the same thing as one said that he looked healthier and sounded level-headed, while another one said that he looked clean.

Netizens reacted to Blueface's interview (Image via Instagram / @spiritualunicorn555 / @kingwavitho / @rarikiyoko)

However, many even joked about the situation as one said that jail isn’t jail anymore as he was allowed to wear chains for the interview, while another one said that he looked chilled out.

Netizens reacted to Blueface's interview (Image via Instagram / @brandonokeyo / @iyam.lana / @wahalaroom)

Blueface was arrested last year

Rapper Blueface recently made the headlines after his interview from the prison went viral. When the interviewer asked if he learned anything since he has been in prison, he replied:

“Yeah, hell y'all learned a lot.. Learning you know patience virtue, you know Paying attention, you know, let things play out before you throw yourself in the middle of it. So patience is the key though. Got a lot of patience here man…”

Then, when asked what’s the first thing he would do after getting released from prison, he answered:

“Oh the first thing I'm gonna do when I touch down man. Let's see.. See my family, see my kids Get back to work, get back to music.. Try not to come back here, man. Hopefully I come back here with y'all one of these times man.. And let them know I can go from here to there, you know.”

While talking about his inmates, he further added:

“It's all about going farther… You know… Just y'all coming here today and leaving tomorrow or next year whenever… [But] some of these guys ain't gonna never get out of here. So days like this.. keep them going, you know...”

The interview came almost one year after the rapper was sentenced to four years in prison. As per Fox 11’s August 11, 2024 report, the Los Angeles native was arrested on August 9 for breaching his probation concerning the 2021 assault on a security guard at a North Hollywood lounge.

According to TMZ’s August 9 report, his manager, Wack 100, was able to have his sentence suspended for a few years, but the court was compelled to give him the maximum punishment after he was found in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Even though it hasn't been officially confirmed, Blueface took to his Instagram stories on October 23 to announce that he might be getting out of jail in July 2025.

