“That’s what he told her huh?” — Netizens react as Blueface’s ex-girlfriend claims his ‘Chrisean’ face tattoo is for his son with Chrisean Rock

According to Angela, Blueface’s recent ex-girlfriend, the rapper’s “Chrisean” face tattoo is reportedly in honor of his son with Chrisean Rock, whose name is also Chrisean, rather than Rock.

This claim was made on a webcast featuring Karlissa Saffold, Blueface’s mother. The live stream was uploaded on Instagram on May 10 by livebitez.

“He got all them tatted... All of them... That's something y'all need to ask him when he get home…” she said.

Saffold also asked Angela if she had ever talked to him about it.

“Not recently. No. But he definitely love all his kids... That's his kid,” she said.

Once the video went viral, it garnered netizens’ reactions. Many thought that the rapper probably told Angela the tattoo on his face was not for his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his kid, but for his kid.

A netizen reacted to Blueface’s ex-girlfriend’s recent comments (Image via Instagram/@livebitez)

Others also reacted in a similar way.

Netizens reacted to Blueface’s ex-girlfriend’s recent comments (Image via Instagram/@livebitez)

However, others focused on their discussion as one said that Blueface’s mother was probably obsessed with Chrisean while another one asked why they were still talking about Rock.

Netizens reacted to Blueface’s ex-girlfriend’s recent comments (Image via Instagram/@livebitez)

Blueface and Chrisean Rock had a tumultuous relationship

In recent months, Blueface’s relationship has seen its share of ups and downs. He seemed to rekindle his romance with Chrisean Rock after bringing himself in for a suspected probation breach last January.

Shortly thereafter, she had her own legal issues, resulting in her serving time in prison. However, after that, she made it apparent that she was determined to change her life for the better when she was released, concentrating on her job, spirituality, and family.

According to Vibe’s December 2 report, the Thotiana rapper, meanwhile, was spotted sporting the new tattoo during a jailhouse chat with his intermittent girlfriend and the mother of his son.

Rock seemed like she was taken aback when Blueface displayed her name on the left side of his jaw in a video posted to Instagram the same day.

As per Hot New Hip Hop’s May 10 report, Chrisean Rock thought back on her relationship with Ronny Doe in an interview with The Danza Project. She also talked about how she felt when, while on The Jason Lee Show, her sister Tesehki implied that she was involved in the reported death of her ex.

“Jason Lee asking her about my ex that died, so she insinuating s*it... Like… you’re weird. B****, I’m on paper, you know if I did anything, they would know. Stop playing with me ... I lost somebody that I grew up with. Like, that’s nothing to play with,” she said.

Additionally, Rock’s face is also tattooed with Blueface’s face. In an interview with Lip Service, however, Rock discussed getting rid of the “Jonathan” tattoo that was over her right eyebrow in remembrance of the rapper’s given name.

“I was thinking about a cover up.. It’s gonna take some time, but I’m getting rid of it,” she said.

In addition, Chrisean Rock claimed that the tattoo was a “part of” her. However, Blueface’s ex-girlfriend Angela seemingly corrected the record during a recent stream with Blueface’s mother Karlissa Saffold.

In a video, she stated that the tattoo was never dedicated to Chrisean Rock. Rather, she says it was dedicated to his son with the same name.

Meanwhile, this has not been verified by Blueface. Even Chrisean Rock hasn’t said anything about the claims.

