Is Blueface having an affair with a TikToker? Rapper responds to cheating claims from prison

Blueface, currently behind bars, has responded to a TikToker who has claimed to have had an affair with him. The TikToker, who goes by @skinnyassindia on the social media platform, didn't mention the Thotiana rapper in her clip. Instead, she said the following:

"Imagine talking to a rapper for five years, thinking y’all have something,” she began. “Meanwhile, he has multiple girlfriends, getting married in jail, yet still in your DMs, texting you from a fake page... Why do men, in general, think they can just spin the block, and you’re married."

Hinting at Blueface reaching out to her from his fake Instagram profile, the TikToker further continued:

"So I get a message from his actual page, with a check mark, and he's like, 'Oh, this is me and my fake page... can you go ahead and message me? You know it's me right?'... I'm dead as f**k at this point, 'cause I love a good time, I'm always gonna respond, who am I to not respond? But I'm just laughing at this point, because aren't you locked up?"

India ultimately concluded,

"Men never move on, no matter how locked up, how famous, how committed they claim to be."

The woman ended her clip by asking viewers to guess which rapper she had been talking about, and if she should post screenshots of the DMs she has mentioned.

Sharing the clip on his Instagram story, Blueface wrote next to it:

"New circus character unlocked 'bozo'."

While Blueface hasn't commented directly on the nature of his relationship with the TikToker, his response suggests that the rapper discredits her claims.

India's video comes after the Murder Rate rapper's love interests - Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis - have been exchanging words with each other over social media.

Chrisean Rock claimed she is moving on from Blueface

The conflict between Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis began over a picture Blueface posted on his Instagram handle. The picture featured the rapper, his two children, and Jaidyn. The post allegedly made Rock upset, who went on to unfollow the First Mission rapper on the platform.

Alexis took a shot at Rock after the unfollow, tweeting:

"Oh noooo she unfollowed him bc he put his kids back on what ever shall we do. #keep him"

Following this, Chrisean Rock addressed Jaidyn in a lengthy tweet that has since been deleted. In the tweet, Rock accused her of wanting attention. She then wrote about leaving Blueface, saying:

"I've decided to leave the man alone and focus on my career and the purpose Jesus call me for in the first place I took a risk that risk ran its course."

Rock also called the Bop Slide rapper "selfish," "not faithful," and "insecure" and asked her followers to stay tuned for new material. However, whether the material is going to be about music or something else remains to be seen.

Chrisean Rock's decision to move on from Blueface comes weeks after the rapper sent her a heartfelt birthday wish from prison, on her 25th birthday. Sharing a picture the note on social media, Rock announced that she would celebrate her birthday with the First Class rapper after he was released from prison.

