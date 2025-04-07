What is Blueface's real name? Rapper's mother calls out a woman for misspelling her son's name in a tattoo

Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, recently took to Instagram to call out a woman for apparent misspelling the rapper's name in a tattoo. Saffold shared a screenshot of a conversation with a fan who reportedly asked her if the rapper's name in the tattoo was spelled correctly.

According to AllHipHop, his alleged "side chick" posted a video showing a tramp stamp tattoo, which read "Jonathan." For the unversed, the artist's name is Johnathan Jamall Porter. In the screengrab of the dm, Karlissa first clarified that the spelling was incorrect. She then also wrote a caption on the Instagram story, which read:

"Y’all can @ me before you tatt the wrong name. That’s not my sons name girl. @bluefasebabyy likem slow yall."

This wasn't the first time a woman got a tattoo relating to Blueface. Last year, in January, Chrisean Rock revealed that she was getting the rapper's face tattooed on her own face. According to exclusive reports by TMZ, the same was even confirmed by Lakimii Tattoo Shop in West Hollywood.

Around the same time, Karlissa shared her take on Rock's face tattoo of her son. She told TMZ that she hoped the tattoo was not real. Referring to the face tattoo, Karlissa said:

"I really hope that it's fake because I don't want her to feel like my son owes her..."

Chrisean Rock recently revealed that she was up for getting another tattoo bearing Blueface's face

As aforementioned, Chrisean Rock, the mother of Blueface's child, has previously gotten a tattoo showing the rapper's face. Despite the duo's on-and-off relationship, Chrisean recently revealed that she could get another similar tattoo under certain conditions.

Last week, Chrisean Rock joined Tylil James for a live stream, in which she spoke about the same. According to Rock, if Blueface decided to "be serious and do it right," she would consider getting another similar tattoo. As per reports by HotNewHipHop, Rock even claimed that she'd unfollow everyone on Instagram as well.

This surfaced on the internet just a month after Rock and Jaidyn Alexis got into an online spat. Rock reportedly then clarified that she was done with Blueface for good. In a now-removed tweet, Chrisean Rock wrote:

"I don't trust him. I've decided to disassociate/to leave that man alone and focus on my career and the purpose Jesus called me for in the first place. I took risk and that risk ran it’s course."

Despite Chrisean's latest statements on the live stream, it is unclear if the duo will get back together anytime soon.

Rapper Blueface is currently in jail after he was sentenced to four years of imprisonment in August 2024. The sentencing was in connection with his violation of probation terms.

The rapper was under probation for a 2021 incident where he reportedly assaulted a security guard at a lounge in North Hollywood. As per a February 2025 article by The Express Tribune, the rapper was shifted to a level three facility due to his actions in jail.

