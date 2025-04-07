"She wants attention, not prayers" — Internet reacts to Chrisean Rock asking fans for prayers and not judgment

Chrisean Rock, who began embracing a more religious path in 2024, recently made headlines after seeking prayers from fans. In a viral video, Rock could be seen addressing her fans, stating that she needed their prayers and not judgment. In the video, which circulated widely across social media, Rock said:

"I need y'all to pray for me. I don't need y'all to pass judgement... Keep your opinions to yourself."

As the video went viral, several netizens took to social media to share their thoughts. Many X users tweeted that, as a celebrity, she had exposed herself to people's opinions. A user (@BellesDigs) wrote on X:

"She wants attention, not prayers. She needs a psych evaluation before someone else gets hurt."

"You're a celebrity so people are going to talk, good & bad. It is what it is."Another one tweeted.

"You cant live in the lime light, put your whole life online, and be mad at people judging you. Thats not how sh*t works," added a tweet.

"Pray for jr. he’s the one that needs it," stated a netizen.

Other netizens seemed empathetic towards the 25-year-old rapper.

"Good thoughts only to this young lady ❤️."One user tweeted.

"She is right. We should have empathy and pray for her," commented another one.

The Baltimore rapper previously spent three months in jail after being arrested in June 2024 on an outstanding warrant. The warrant was connected to a 2022 incident in which police allegedly found cannabis in her car during a traffic stop.

Chrisean Rock has recently dropped her first gospel song since she got baptized late last year

Rapper Chrisean Rock embraced a more religious path after fans noticed her getting baptized in November of last year. She shared a video of the moment on social media. After a few months, she released her first gospel song, titled Yahweh.

She performed the song for the first time on Sunday, March 30, at the Faith City Central Church in Maryland. During the performance, Rock was joined on stage by her son, Chrisean Jesus. She also took part in a conversation with Pastor Mike Freeman, during which she opened up about her spiritual journey.

During the conversation, Chrisean Rock said:

"You can still be gangsta and still follow God. Cause, you know, he’s very peaceful, but Jesus still flipped tables."

She also spoke about certain decisions and actions she had taken in the past. Referring to her relationship with Blueface as well as her presence on the Blue Girls Club show, Chrisean said:

"I could have dealt with that situation with God so much better for a better outcome. It’s all what you tune into, you turn into. I could’ve tuned out a lot of things, and still been myself."

The rapper spoke about her legal troubles and the time she was released from prison in September. This latest track isn't the first time Chrisean Rock has voiced her beliefs. Back in September 2024, she sat down for a conversation with Pastor Jamal Bryant, where she shared her experience in jail.

On April 1, the rapper officially dropped the gospel single on several music streaming platforms. According to Chrisean Rock, a music video will be released soon.

