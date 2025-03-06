What happened between Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis? Pair trade shots at each other over Blueface's marriage

Chrisean Rock, who has been in an on-and-off relationship with rapper Blueface, has responded to Jaidyn Alexis who shared a tweet asking why anyone would marry someone who would not call their kids and pay child support. Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis share two kids.

Jaidyn tweeted on March 4, 2024:

"Who marry a n*gga who don’t call his kids and owe child support just give me my moneyyyyyyy!"

She, however, did not particularly take either Rock or Blueface's name in the tweet. Meanwhile, Rock did not ignore this remark and posted a lengthy tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter. In her tweet, she first confirmed that she had gotten married to Blueface, which until then was rumored. Rock additionally stated:

"I married him because I took a risk on love. You worried about why I married him I'm wondering why our kids ain't fully met? You held my son when he was 3-4 months old... I understand that you're feeling hurt and disappointed right now, and I truly empathize with what you're going through."

Chrisean Rock further mentioned that she decided to respond to Jaidyn's remarks calmly since that was the advice she received when she was going through a rough patch in life. Rock further added:

"You have so much potential and strength within you, and I believe in your ability to overcome this and create something amazing for yourself and your kids."

Alexis again responded to Rock's lengthy post through yet another tweet, in which she wrote that she would not read the post even if she was paid to do so.

Elsewhere, Chrisean Rock called Jaidyn out about her claims that Blueface would not call their kids. Rock highlighted how Jaidyn has apparently flaunted before about not picking up his phone calls. In the end, Rock added that while beefing randomly was "funny" in the past, the scene has changed now. The two kept going back and forth in a series of tweets after that.

Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface already had two children, before the latter began dating Chrisean Rock

For the unaware, Blueface was once romantically involved with Jaidyn Alexis. According to an In Touch article dated October 2023, Blueface and Jaidyn had been together for about nine years and even got engaged.

The outlet added that the now former couple began dating in 2018 and had an on-and-off relationship. They welcomed their first kid in 2017 and the second one in August 2022.

In November 2023, Blueface removed their photos from his feed, sparking breakup rumors. Meanwhile, in September the same year, he welcomed a child with Chrisean Rock, who was named Chrisean Jesus Malone.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface had experienced their fair share of drama too. According to Complex, there was drama even during the birth of the baby, since Blueface was reportedly not present during the birth.

As for Blueface, he has been behind bars since January 2024 in connection to an assault charge dating back to 2021. He is serving a four-year sentence.

