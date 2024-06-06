"Weirdest mom alive" — Internet reacts to Blueface's mother trying to ship her son and Megan Thee Stallion

Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, has yet again struck the internet with her Instagram post uploaded on June 4, where she hinted at Megan Thee Stallion and her son coming together. While Blueface has been in relationships with several women, including Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, Stafold never hesitated to cite her preferred options.

This, however, garnered backlash from fans. Fans expressed their reaction to Saffold's proposal to Stallion. In a recent post, she wrote,

"If y'all think @bluefasebabyy & @theestallion make a good couple throw yo middle fingers."

Fans reacted to Karlissa Stafold's proposal of Stallion dating her son, (Image via @karlissa_angelic/Instagram)

Netizens took to Instagram comments and revealed their opinion on the offer. One user wrote,

"Weirdest mom alive."

Another comment read:

"Why would you insult Meg like this?"

One user wrote,

"I would be so embarrassed to have you as a mother."

Another one added,

"She too good for him."

To the above comment, Stafold further replied claiming that the 27-year-old rapper and Stallion were already together in the past, and just had to get back with each other.

One comment mentioned:

"Girl stop throwing that lil boy on this woman."

Blueface's mother yet again shared her proposal of Megan Thee Stallion getting together with him

While Blueface is to be released from jail on July 2, his mother has taken it to Instagram to share her proposal of rapper Megan Thee Stallion and the Holy Moly singer getting together. While fans have bashed Karlissa Saffold, by calling her "weird" and "embarrassing", this wasn't the first time that she came up with such an offer.

In September 2023, Saffold expressed her desire for Megan Thee Stallion and her son Blueface to have a child together. She further defended her son when netizens claimed she was "too good for him." In a livestream, Saffold then added:

"Y’all need to stop acting like Megan is too good for my son. She just got shot in the foot. My son wouldn’t shoot her in the foot. Maybe somewhere else, but not the foot."

Then in February 2024, Karlissa was seen outside the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles, where she stated Megan could be a good match for her son. She further added that the other women that the rapper had been with intended to weigh him down and that Stallion could be "of his level."

"I imagine my son and Megan traveling around Europe with their music. My son needs Stallion."

While referring to the other women of his life, Karlissa referred- to Chrisean Rock, with whom Blueface also has a son.

The rapper is currently behind bars for violating probation in an assault case that happened in 2021.

Chrisean Rock recently opened up about the status of her relationship with Blueface

While Saffold is hell-bent on shipping Megan Thee Stallion and Blueface, the latter has been in quite a few questionable situations with the mothers of his kids. Chrisean Rock would be a notable name in this context. Blue reportedly had been working on his relationship with Rock while he was in jail.

Rock was present in the courtroom with their child when Blue was incarcerated. In a previous Instagram live session held in May, Rock stated,

"I ain’t tryna come on here crying and s*** but I miss my baby daddy. Y’all can call it jail talk, call it whatever … We past that."

However, recently, the dynamics between the two seemed a little different. Rock accused him of berating her for having a night out while he was behind bars. In another Instagram session that she conducted over the weekend, Chrisean Rock spoke about Blue, and said,

"This [expletive] so sensitive. Long story short, I didn’t go home, because I just really couldn’t. I just went to sleep after I threw up. Blue called this morning."

She further claimed that she was the one paying for Blue's bills as of now. Despite his cheating allegations on her, Rock has denied all of those. She further mentioned in the live session,

"You’re winning from the situation more than I am so why are you making it seem like you’re not? You’re not my trick, like I’m actually your teammate that’s actually helping you win."

The couple has always been a controversial pair since the beginning of their relationship. Amid all this chaos, Blue's mother has often been seen interfering in his love life, and despite fans bashing her, she didn't seem to stop trying to link up Megan Thee Stallion with Blueface.