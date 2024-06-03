"I’m paying your bills" — Chrisean Rock claps back at Blueface after he allegedly berated her for staying out all night while he’s in jail

In the latest chapter of their tumultuous relationship, Chrisean Rock has publicly claimed to respond to Blueface's allegations that she stayed out all night while he remains incarcerated. On June 2, 2024, taking to Instagram Live, Chrisean Rock firmly defended herself with the statement suggesting that she was covering all expenses, directly addressing the criticism from Blueface.

"I'm holding you down bro, I'm paying your bills. I'm not benefitting from this sh*t," Rock said.

Following the statement, Blueface got arrested at the beginning of 2024 after violating the terms of his probation from a 2021 alleged club bouncer attack in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

The couple began dating in 2020 and have since experienced a tumultuous relationship, with both parties frequently alleging and accusing each other of various issues. Chrisean Rock and Blueface also have an eight-month-old son, Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr.

Chrisean Rock hits back at Blueface's alleged criticism with financial assertion

Over the week, Chrisean Rock claimed on her Instagram Live page that she abruptly ended the call with her long-time partner following his reprimand for her being out late while he remained in custody.

Chrisean Rock then claps back on him, suggesting that she is financially supporting Blueface, paying invoices including legal fees and a hefty amount of $15,000 every two months for his restaurant's rent, as per All Hip Hop News. Chrisean claimed that she is helping TikTok rapper to win.

"You're winning from the situation more than I am, so why are you making it seem like you're not? You're not my trick, like I'm actually your teammate that's actually helping you win."

In response to Blueface's accusation regarding her prolonged absence, Chrisean indicated that she did not go to Blueface's residence. Instead, she returned to her place where a trusted friend cared for her son, and she just went to sleep and could not go back home.

"This n*gga so sensitive. Long story short, I didn't go home because I just really couldn't. I just went to sleep after I threw up. Blue called this morning," Rock said.

Chrisean Rock further said —

"I got drunk, and I did go home. I went to where my son was at. I could have went home and just left my son with the babysitter, and he would have been fine. But I just wanted to go straight to my son."

In November 2021, Blueface, along with two other individuals, was apprehended following allegations of perpetrating a severe assault against a bouncer. According to reports from In Touch Weekly News, video evidence depicted all three individuals engaging in an aggressive altercation, which included stomping, kicking, and punching the doorman. Subsequently, Blueface was confronted with a felony assault charge.

Transitioning to this year's events on January 12, 2024, Obama artist made a court appearance regarding a probation violation stemming from the 2021 incident. However, the specific nature of the violation has yet to be disclosed.

That day, a video was shared by the No Jumper podcast on X (formerly Twitter) of Blueface, where he can be seen allegedly turning himself into jail for a probation violation.

"I'm handling some mandatory issues, man. I'll see you on the other side," Blue said in the video.

Fox 11 reports that on January 26, 2024, Blueface was moved out of the general population jail in Los Angeles County so he does not have to share a cell with his mates. The publication suggests that the apper can stay out of jail for seven hours daily to make calls and perform religious activities. He was sentenced to seven months and is expected to be released by July 2, 2024, as reported.

This is not the first time Chrisean has publicly clapped back at Blueface. Last year, on September 6, 2023, shortly after giving birth to her son, fathered by Blueface, Chrisean Rock suggested on Instagram that she was hitting the gym. In response, Blueface warned her on X to prioritize the child; if not, he will file for custody. Chrisean Rock humorously clapped back on Instagram, suggesting that he "stop hoping the worst" —

"What gym? I'm at home in Baltimorehthe gym is next to my bed room. Respectfully, just blessed to be able to come home n heal properly and abundantly with the right support and love. Stop hoping the worse pls next."

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have navigated a relationship marked by various challenges. However, in recent developments, both have indicated wanting to rebuild their relationship.