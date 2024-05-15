Why is Chrisean Rock being sued? Blueface‘s baby mama gets served lawsuit at high school after revealing her location on social media

Chrisean Rock, a rapper, reality TV personality, and football player, is embroiled in legal troubles after James Wright Chanel filed a lawsuit against her for allegedly assaulting him. Rock was served the papers on May 4 at Cathedral High School in Los Angeles after she revealed her location on social media.

In February 2024, Chanel first sued Rock for allegedly assaulting him following a Tamar Braxton show in LA in November 2023. He claimed that Chrisean Rock beat his face multiple times when she was stopped from going on stage to perform.

Chrisean Rock recently celebrated her first Mother's Day on May 12. She welcomed her first child with her on-again, off-again rapper boyfriend Blueface on September 3, 2023.

Chrisean Rock's alleged attacks resulted in Chanel suffering two broken teeth and facial injuries

According to RadarOnline, James Wright Chanel, Tamar Braxton's backup singer, filed a petition to sue Chrisean Rock in February, claiming that the rapper assaulted him on November 11, 2023.

The papers were handed over to Rock on May 4 at Cathedral High School in Los Angeles by a process server, who found her location via social media. The 24-year-old footballer posted that she would be at the school for football practice at 6:30 pm.

In a copy of the petition obtained by RadarOnline, Chanel said that he was in the dressing room at The Novo that November when Rock struck up a conversation with him.

He alleged that she had been crying, upset that she was not allowed on stage to rap. Chanel then tried to calm her down, adding that she was only supposed to go on stage at the end for the "twerk portion."

The backup dancer added that he tried to console her, but Rock became visibly upset, alleging that she would harm him if he kept restating that she was not supposed to perform on stage.

Chrisean Rock then reportedly became violent. In the petition, Chanel described how the rapper "immediately, using the hand she was wearing large, champion style rings, struck [him] several times in the face."

"Following the assault, while [Rock] was being removed from the dressing room and continued to shout foul, obscene and insulting language toward Plaintiff such as, “f*cking a** n*gger" and “I’ll hit that Mother f*cker again!”, section of the petition read.

In an interview on The Jst Us Podcast in March, Chanel claimed that he suffered two broken teeth, multiple lacerations, and contusions to his face and nose, as well as emotional distress.

Chrisean Rock denied the assault allegations

According to HipHop DX, Chrisean Rock declared her innocence, claiming there was no video footage to prove the alleged assault when the accusations first came out in November. She took to Instagram Live in December last year to elaborate on the incident.

“N*ggas is evil nowadays and they so old and washed up, they don’t know what to do. That’s the last resort. So, good luck with that though. You feel me? I’m not here to f*ck people over. F*ck that. I left my son at home to get embarrassed? And then they tried to lie about the embarrassment and say I hit somebody.”

The rapper also accused Chanel of "clout-chasing." Her friend, who had been a part of the livestream, jumped to her defense, accusing people at the show of lying to her about performing on stage. Her friend also claimed that the rapper had been given a mic and that her music had been given to a DJ.

Chrisean Rock has yet to issue a public response regarding the lawsuit.