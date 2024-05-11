Who is Christopher Alvarez? Leaked security footage calls out Drake over 'Meet The Graham's album cover claim 

As the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef captures the internet’s attention, new footage seemingly claims that the latter discarded the items seen on the former's meet the grahams diss track cover art. The identity of the person who released the video that went viral remained unknown at the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, the anonymous person has also taken to X to threaten legal action against Drizzy and streamer DJ Akademiks.

For those uninitiated, Kendrick Lamar released the meet the grahams Drizzy diss track in recent weeks. The cover art for the same featured items that were originally found in a suitcase that belonged to Drake's father, Dennis Graham. In the suitcase and the cover art for the song, one could notice a shirt, a receipt, a black leather Mayback equestrian glove, and Ozempic and Zolpidem prescription bottles with the Canadian rapper’s real name, Aubrey Drake Graham, written on them.

Today, X user @EbonyPrince2k24 took to the social networking site to release footage of all the items mentioned above. The anonymous person also wrote in their tweet, “#1. King @kendricklamar is not a liar, and I am not a thief!”

The tweet addressed to Drake and Akademiks also noted that they had time until Monday, May 13, to retract their "claims of theft" before the X user took legal action against them.

Expand Tweet

The X user also attached another picture taken from security footage that showed what seemed to be a hotel lobby. The tweet read:

"To Mr. Aubrey Graham (@Drake), may this photo help jog your memory as to where you discarded those items. The issue is the photo should also jog your memory. Jimmy Brooks would not have been proud of you that night."

In the screenshot of the video footage, one could see activist Christopher Alvarez, a 26-year-old who has amassed internet fame after battling Thanatophoric dysplasia, a skeletal disorder.

Expand Tweet

Everything to know about Christopher Alvarez as Drake’s Jimmy Brooks character gets mentioned in EbonyPrince2k24 tweet

Christopher Alvarez has gained a massive following online after interviewing legendary singers like Ricky Martin, Maroon 5, Selena Gomez, Marc Anthony, Enrique Iglesias, and Jennifer Lopez, among others.

The social media sensation suffers from a severe skeletal disorder, with doctors originally predicting that he will live up to the age of five. However, he is now in his 20s and has achieved his goal of becoming a broadcast journalist. He also earned the title of valedictorian after graduating from high school.

X user shares footage of Christopher Alvarez in Drizzy call-out tweet (Image via theywantca/Instagram)

Along with amassing nearly 400K followers on Instagram alone, he has also received a shoutout from DJ Khaled in the past. The latter took to Instagram in 2016 to call Alvarez a "winner."

The social media activist also exclusively told TMZ that DJ Khaled had given him his personal phone number with a chain that read, "We the Best."

EbonyPrince2k24 mentioning Jimmy Brooks in the tweet mentioned above does not come as a surprise, as Drizzy played the fictional and handicapped character of Brooks on the Degrassi: The Next Generation show.

The X user released the video footage after DJ Akademiks revealed in a stream that the meet the grahams cover art items were "stolen." Akademiks also revealed to followers that it is likely that someone from Drizzy’s OVO group acted as a mule to provide K. Dot with the items.

It seems like Akademiks was referring to K. Dot’s 6:16 in LA Drake diss track where Kendrick claimed that certain members of Drizzy’s OVO group were disloyal to the Hotline Bling singer.

EbonyPrince2k24 now seems to be claiming that the items were not stolen but planted in the hotel by Drake himself.

At the time of writing this article, Drake’s team had not responded to EbonyPrince2k24’s X claims. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar removed the controversial meet the grahams cover art from music streaming platforms. The reason for the same was not made public.