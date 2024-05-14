"I can confirm that I was with Drake" — Christopher Alvarez issues clarification amid EbonyPrince drama 

As the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud comes to a standstill, freelance journalist Christopher Alvarez has released a statement after claims of Drizzy abusing him appeared online. This comes after X user EbonyPrince2k24 took to the social networking site and seemingly instigated speculations of Alvarez being assaulted.

Alvarez addressed the claims after the X user threatened legal action against Drake when Drizzy’s group accused them of theft.

For those uninitiated, Christopher Alvarez is a journalist and filmmaker who has interviewed numerous celebrities, including DJ Khaled, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, and more. The 26-year-old has graduated from the prestigious Columbia Journalism School. He lives with Thanatophoric Dysplasia, a serious skeletal disorder.

On May 11, X user EbonyPrince2k24 took to the social networking site to warn Drake and his associates about taking legal action after they were accused of theft. This comes after the netizen allegedly procured items that were shown on Kendrick Lamar’s meet the grahams track cover art.

The internet user claimed that Drizzy and his team accused the anonymous X user of theft, but he collected the items after Drake allegedly left them at The Mark Hotel in Manhattan, New York.

The X user also seemingly hinted that Drake abused Christopher Alvarez at the hotel, as video footage of the latter being at the venue on the same day as Drake was made available online.

In response to the allegations, Christopher Alvarez released an exclusive statement with the Brooklyn Eagle and denied the accusations by stating:

“I can confirm that I was with Drake on the night of January 22, 2023. After his NYC concert with 21 Savage, I was called to meet Drizzy at The Mark Hotel, and we had a blast listening to new beats. I am not in the position to talk about his character outside of our meetings but I can say I was not violated in any way.”

Christopher Alvarez addresses “snitch” claims as EbonyPrince’s Drake footage goes viral online

In his exclusive statement, Christopher Alvarez also claimed that he wanted to clarify that he was not a “snitch” in the ongoing Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud. He addressed fan claims of him accepting “hush money” from Drizzy and being part of a larger scheme.

Speaking about the same, the social media personality stated that he does not know much about the feud between the two rappers, as for him, “life is too short to hate and I don’t follow it.”

"First, I don't know anything about Drake and Lamar's beef because to me life is too short to hate and I don't follow it. Second, I'm a hard-working journalist who holds elected officials and private entities accountable; I don't have rappers on speed dial to the "the mole" or "snitch,"" he finished.

Claims of Alvarez being Drake’s mole come after Kendrick Lamar claimed so in his 6:16 in LA Drake diss track. He rapped in the track that there were members of Drake’s OVO group working for him.

In his statement, Alvarez also addressed EbonyPrince’s claims of a hotel staff member getting fired. He stated that he heard about how a security guard from the venue was let go after he allowed Alvarez to wait inside the hotel for Drake instead of leaving him “out to freeze.” Speaking about the same, the journalist added:

“I’m sorry to him and his family… The Mark Hotel should reassess who they put at the top of the chain.”

At the time of writing this article, Drake had not taken to social media to address any of EbonyPrince2k24’s allegations.