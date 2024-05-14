WATCH: Cali Rapper Symba performs Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ live after dissing Drake on stage

Symba recently performed at the WePlay Studios in a recent show. During the show, the rapper took the crowd by surprise by dissing Drake and then singing Kendrick Lamar's single Not Like US. The moment was caught first by the Art of Dialogue channel and soon became viral on social media platforms after its release.

Expand Tweet

The rapper's rendition of the song by Kendrick Lamar is in light of the major feud between Lamar and Drake. The incident began with the rapper alluding to the Canadian rapper in the following terms:

"We are from the west coast. And from now on we stick together. We move as a unit. We celebrate each other. So when a Canadian got us f***ked up, We let them n******s know, we let them know they ain't like that drop that s**t."

The gig by Symba has since then generated widespread reactions on the internet, particularly on X, with netizens reacting to it with a mixture of amusement, annoyance, and confusion.

"Bro was defending Drake at Revolt Summit 2023 saying Drizzy was one of his favorite rappers. I wish I would’ve recorded it. People switch up way too fast," said one netizen.

"Now it’s a 30v1 ? Lame," stated another commentator.

So is it really an “US” thing or a west coast thing? Was the point to reach the masses to enlighten them (us) or to heighten them (west coast)????? asked another netizen.

"What does this have to do with Canadians? Keep it to Drake; he not like us," stated one X user.

Symba is the latest to join Kendrick Lamar and Drake's diss track feud

Symba became the latest rapper to join the ongoing feud between the other two rappers, with Lamar responding to First Person Shooter, a collaboration with J Cole, in the uncredited track Like That on Metro Boomin and Future's album We Don't Trust You.

Expand Tweet

Drake then responded to Lamar with a concert lyric at a concert in Florida, while J Cole released his track 7 Minute Drill in response. After the release of the single, Cole apologized for the track at the Dreamville Festival in North Carolina in April, stating:

"Y'all love Kendrick Lamar, correct? As do I. So I just wanna come up here and publicly be like bruh, that was the lamest goofiest sh*t...And I pray that y'all will like, forgive a n***a for the misstep and I can get back to my true path, 'cause I ain't gonna lie to y'all, the past two days felt terrible."

Symba allegedly also responded to J Cole back in April after the latter's apology, releasing a diss track titled Control "Freestyle." The diss track alludes to the ongoing feud and has over a hundred thousand views on YouTube, making his singing of Lamar's song the second time he has pitched into the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

In other news, aside from Symba's new track rendition, Lamar's original Not Like Us single is charting at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and number 2 on the Canadian album chart.