Where is Lil Skies from? Real name and all about the rapper in wake of his recent arrest

Well-known rapper Lil Skies has been recently arrested on charges linked to a hit-and-run case. Also known as Kimetrius Christopher Foose, the Chambersburg, Pennsylvania native has released two albums until now, alongside singles such as Red Roses and Welcome to the Rodeo.

The arrest happened in Skies' hometown last month. He reportedly could not provide the exchange insurance information with the driver of the other vehicle. Further details are currently awaited.

Trending

An Instagram post shared by DJ Akademiks on June 2, 2024, revealed that Lil Skies was arrested on May 20, 2024. The news was also revealed by the Chambersburg Borough Police Department on Facebook where the link to the arrest report did not mention anything else about the circumstances leading to Lil's arrest.

XXL Magazine reported that Lil has been already released based on the inmate records at the Franklin County Jail. However, an official statement about the same is currently awaited from the authorities.

Lil Skies was four years old when he started rapping: Career and other details explained

Kimetrius Christopher Foose has accumulated a huge fanbase over the years for his flawless work in the world of music. As mentioned, he has two albums in his credits, starting with Shelby in 2019 and Unbothered in 2021. He spent his early days in Pennslyvania and while addressing his career in an interview with Genius in 2017, he said:

"There ain't sh*t here. Nobody really came from here, so somebody has to do it. I found inspiration through my interest in seeing what the rest of the world of like, because around me everybody is so boxed in."

Lil Skies enrolled at Shippensburg University for his higher studies and later dropped out to pursue a music career. People became familiar with his music after he started dropping them on SoundCloud and YouTube and gained recognition for his first single Red Roses.

The music video of Red Roses also received positive feedback from the public. He told Genius about the preparation process of the song in 2017 and said:

"We worked on that song for probably like two weeks I would say, just adding sh*t, taking sh*t out, mastering it. We took a lot of time on the song so I knew what it was gonna do… I felt this sh*t."

Lil Skies developed an interest in rapping at the age of four and was invited by his father to the studio. He revealed that he recorded his first song at Quatro Studios and was also known as "the rapper kid" during his high school days. He has been inspired by artists such as Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert.

Lil Skies released his latest mixtape this year

Kimetrius Christopher Foose's new project, Out Ur Body Music, was released on March 29, 2024. The album had eight singles in the soundtrack and a few of them were also based on his life experiences. According to Music Feeds, Skies described the album by saying:

"Returning back to music after my hiatus dedicated to fatherhood has been a journey, this album reflects my growth as a person and music artist. I hope that 'Our Ur Body, resonates with listeners on a personal level and leaves a new lasting impression."

Apart from this album, Lil even made a guest appearance on Lyrical Lemonade's first project, This My Life.