DJ Akademiks's main Instagram account disappears while his other social media pages remain active

DJ Akademiks has been trending for some time after his original Instagram page disappeared from the platform. The reason for the same has not been revealed yet and while fans have shared their reactions on social media, most of them believe that it was possibly suspended for some content he shared on the page.

Notably, the rest of his social media handles are currently active, including his X account. The main Instagram page of the podcaster can be found with the username @akademiks.

The internet personality has not disclosed anything on the other social media accounts. The mystery is expected to be resolved once his original page becomes active again and there is uncertainty on when that might happen.

Social media platforms flooded with reactions after DJ Akademiks' Instagram page disappears

As mentioned, the Instagram account of DJ Akademiks has suddenly disappeared, leading to a lot of speculation among the public. One of them also questioned the reason behind the same, adding that it has happened for the third time.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Notably, a similar thing happened in 2022 when his Instagram page became inactive. A month before the incident happened, he was involved in a dispute with Peter Rosenberg, who works for Hot 97. The feud emerged from another beef between Akademiks, Tory Lanez, and Megan Thee Stallion which was related to the shooting incident.

Peter wrote in a tweet that Akademiks can speak "a lot of trash for someone who would go broke if Twitch and YouTube got shut down." Akademiks then replied to the tweet on Twitch, saying that Rosenberg earned more on Spotify compared to his career outside the platform. He continued:

"Bro, I'm on your a*s… I don't f*ck with y'all n*ggas. Y'all been new. I never apologized to none of y'all. I ain't f*ck with y'all. I created my own sh*t, so good. I'm glad you said that. It's on now, great! Perfect."

The Twitch streamer's Instagram page vanished the previous year. However, he responded to the issue on his other account by saying that he was speaking to the representatives of the platform to solve it as soon as possible. He even requested everyone to continue following the page of DJ Akademiks TV for more updates.

DJ Akademiks shares his response to Drake and Kendrick Lamar's dispute

While an official confirmation behind the Instagram page's deactivation is currently awaited, DJ Akademiks has been in the headlines after he shared his opinion related to the latest beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. The rappers have been releasing several diss tracks targeted at each other since last month.

The Spanish Town, Jamaica native appeared on his Twitch channel on May 12, 2024, where he stated that Drake's statements related to Lamar's family were false. He specifically referred to the former's claims that Dave Free was the father of one of Lamar's kids. He stated:

"Kendrick's kid isn't Dave Free's, from my understanding, so Drake lied. So there's lies all in this."

He additionally mentioned Lamar, who said that Drake had a daughter about whom he never revealed to anyone. Akademiks responded to the claim by saying:

"Drake did know that they were stolen so I don't know if he's trying to reverse psychology it. When Drake said he set it up, I'm taking that to be the 11-year-old daughter thing."

Drake and Kendrick Lamar shared a close friendship before they had a dispute. The duo have aimed at each other previously in other tracks in 2015 and 2016. However, the problems started with the release of Drake and J. Cole's collaborative project, First Person Shooter, where the latter rapped that he was one of the "big three" along with Drake and Lamar.

Notably, millions of people follow DJ Akademiks on Instagram, where they visit his profile daily to get news and updates from the rap industry.