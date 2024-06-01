Who is Daylyt? Rapper claims the 2024 rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is over

Davone Campbell, better known by his stage name Daylyt, previously spoke about the diss tracks exchanged between Drake and Kendrick Lamar as part of their feud that began in April. Notably, the rapper has shared a close relationship with both artists alongside J. Cole, whose collaboration project with Drake started the latest dispute.

Daylyt recently shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) to reveal the latest update on the beef that took over the headlines. In a now-deleted tweet, Davone wrote that he is sharing the final post about the dispute and does not want anyone to keep checking his page for more tweets. He posted:

"I spoke to Cole, I spoke to Dot, I spoke to Drake. The beef is over. We back to making good music. To all rap n***as tha game has ben set hof!"

Previously, Daylyt responded to the beef in a YouTube video posted by the channel, 440 Hurts. He said that the dispute was being manipulated by the media, and was expecting Kendrick to not reply anymore to the diss tracks.

He additionally stated that they should prioritize rapping and Drake should have released a song to show that he is better than others.

Campbell was featured in J. Cole's fourth mixtape, Might Delete Later, which included a diss track titled 7 Minute Drill, and it was speculated to be targeted at Kendrick Lamar.

HotNewHipHop stated that Daylyt joined Cole for a single, Pi, which reached on top of the Billboard chart. While he has also collaborated with Drake in the past, whose detailed information about the project remains unknown.

Daylyt's career and other details explored

The Watts, California native made his debut as a rapper in 2010. He has been actively involved in rapping battles throughout his career and launched a YouTube channel in 2011, titled 1SpawnOnly. Furthermore, Daylyt appeared on the covers of publications such as LA Weekly and Vibe magazine.

He has accumulated more than 30,000 listeners on Spotify. Furthermore, he gained recognition for his appearances on shows like Total Slaughter and The Sisterhood of Hip Hop.

While speaking to Vibe magazine in 2013, Daylyt recalled how he entered the world of rapping battle, saying that it started with a visit to an underground hip-hop spot with his friends.

He revealed how he went on stage and participated in a battle with another rapper. The entire crowd was cheering for him and he also gave an autograph there.

Daylyt explained how he faces his opponent in such battles, saying that he uses a thing known as a rebuttal. He continued:

"What a rebuttal is for instance, somebody says something in a battle and when its your time to go, you make up something off their rap. What I do is rebuttal things in real life. Instead of saying something, I would do something."

Daylyt even addressed his entry to big battles from the local battles, saying that certain rappers came to meet him since they praised the impact he left on people witnessing the confrontation. He spoke up about the time when he was facing Kendrick Lamar and the crowd was biased towards him since he was in the spotlight.

"So when he spit his first verse, they kind of booed him off stage so I ended up not battling him because I knew the crowd was going to be biased. They say that battle rap is big now, but back then it was big for me because I was actually battling on a stage in front of 600, 700 people."

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's dispute explained in brief

Kendrick and Drake have been close friends for many years and they even worked together on some projects, including the latter's album, Take Care. While Lamar became a popular face in 2013, he allegedly ignored Drake while being featured on Big Sean's song Control.

Starting in 2015, the duo started aiming at each other on a few singles and J. Cole described himself along with Drake and Lamar as the "big three" in the single, First Person Shooter. Lamar then targeted Drake and Cole on a song titled Like That by Metro Boomin'.

Drake eventually released a diss track titled Push Ups in April 2024 followed by another song, Taylor Made Freestyle. Lamar replied with two diss tracks, Euphoria and 6:16 in LA, and the dispute continued with the duo releasing singles targeting each other. In between all these, Lamar's song, Not Like Us, reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.