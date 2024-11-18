Baddies Midwest: Who is Jaidyn Alexis? Age, Instagram, and more details explored

Baddies Midwest, a reality series on the Zeus Network, follows a group of women as they travel through the Midwest, hosting events and participating in different activities. This season highlights their lives and interactions, showing how they manage their careers and personal relationships.

This season introduces Jaidyn Alexis, a new face in the Baddies franchise. Jaidyn, 25, is a social media personality and business owner who has caught viewers’ attention. Fans can follow her on Instagram @officialjaidynalexxis, where she shares updates on her work and gives followers a look into her life beyond the show.

Jaidyn also uses YouTube to share her music, posting videos of her songs and giving fans a closer view of her journey in the music world. Her participation in Baddies Midwest has added a fresh twist to the show, giving viewers insight into her various roles and relationships both within and beyond the show.

Baddies Midwest star Jaidyn's professional life

Jaidyn Alexis began gaining attention in 2019 by sharing posts on Instagram that connected with her audience. Her growing popularity on social media motivated her to explore business opportunities beyond social media.

In 2020, Jaidyn started her own skincare company, Babyface Skin & Body LLC, based in Glendale, California. Through her brand, she offers a range of beauty and skincare products, focusing on self-care and skin health. Babyface Skin & Body allowed Jaidyn to expand her reach and build a business that connects with consumers looking for skincare solutions.

She regularly shares updates about her brand on social media, showcasing new products and launches to the audience.

In 2021, Jaidyn expanded her professional journey to the music industry by joining Blueface's record label, MILF Music. This helped her explore the music world, where she released singles like Barbie, Stewie, and Bounce. Jaidyn’s music has connected her with notable industry figures, and she has collaborated with artists such as Lil Pump, Tyga, and YG.

Jaidyn's personal life on Baddies Midwest

Jaidyn Alexis is an American citizen of mixed descent from Los Angeles, California. She has a presence on TikTok with over 509k followers. Jaidyn Alexis’ personal life is a central focus of her story on Baddies Midwest, including her relationship with rapper Blueface.

The two met in high school. The couple shares two children: a son, Javaughn J. Porter, born in 2019, and a daughter, Journey Alexis Porter, born in August 2022.

Their relationship has been in the public eye over the years, and now, Jaidyn often shares moments with her children on social media, giving a closer look into her family life.

In October 2023, Blueface proposed to Jaidyn during a football game at SoFi Stadium. Jaidyn’s presence on Baddies Midwest also includes interactions linked to Blueface’s connections with other public figures.

However, a few weeks after the engagement, rumors spread that the duo had parted ways. Speculation intensified after Blueface removed all their photos together, including the engagement pictures, from his Instagram page.

During her New Year’s resolutions, Jaidyn confirmed the rumors by declaring she was single. Later, Blueface addressed their relationship, stating they were business partners.

Fans can watch all the episodes of Baddies Midwest streaming on Zeus Network.

