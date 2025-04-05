Why did Soulja Boy's ex-girlfriend sue Blueface? Rapper ordered to pay six-figure sum over false paternity claims

Blueface was ordered to pay $123,243 to Jackilyn Martinez, Soulja Boy's ex-girlfriend, at the Los Angeles Superior Court on April 1. The payment comes in the wake of a defamation lawsuit Martinez filed against the Thotiana rapper in December 2023.

Martinez's lawsuit was in relation to a social media post that Blueface, born Johnathan Jamall Porter, uploaded during his feud with Soulja Boy in 2023. In his post, the Dead Locs rapper claimed that he was allegedly the father of Martinez's child, adding that he hooked up with her before her baby shower for Soulja Boy's son in March 2022.

"I hit Soulja [baby momma] day before her baby shower and he payed [sic] for it.” He continued, “I don’t tell no lies … had [Jackilyn] bent over. til’ Soulja get a DNA test that’s my child lil bro I’m the daddy now," he said as per InTouch (dated April 3).

Jackilyn responded by sending Porter a cease and desist letter, in which she demanded that the rapper take down his posts from social media. However, the Shotta Flow rapper made light of the letter, leading to Martinez's defamatory lawsuit.

In her lawsuit, Martinez denied his claim that they had s*x before the baby shower, saying:

"I had protected, s*xual intercourse only one time with [Blueface] years ago, in 2018. Since 2018, I have not had any interaction with [Porter]."

Martinez further added in her suit:

"I did not engage in any s*xual activity with [Blueface] the day before my baby shower, or while I was pregnant. There is zero chance that [Porter] is my child’s biological father. A DNA test confirmed [Soulja] is the father of my child, not [Porter]"

Per AllHipHop (dated April 4), Blueface's posts led to a wave of alleged harassment, including death threats, against Jackilyn. She also mentioned in the suit that the rapper's false claims caused her severe emotional distress, causing her to suffer from anxiety, depression, nausea, and insomnia.

Blueface didn't respond to Martinez's lawsuit or appear in court

Per the court documents InTouch obtained, the rapper didn't respond to Jackilyn Martinez's lawsuit.

The Holy Moly rapper, who was served legal papers while performing at a nightclub in January 2024, also failed to appear in court, which led to the Los Angeles Superior Court judge issuing a default judgment. The judge ordered Porter to pay Martinez $123,243 in damages.

The total payment includes $100,000 in general damages, $18,000 in special damages, $3,070 in attorney fees, and $2,173 in court costs.

Blueface is currently serving a four-year prison sentence for the violation of his probation stemming from a 2021 assault case in the San Fernando Valley.

The incarcerated rapper, who was sentenced back in August 2024, spoke about his life in prison in the Effective Immediately podcast then.

"I’m chilling, man. I’m in my environment...It’s like a little break from responsibility...I cut all my hair off I'm about to get the weight crackin. I'm like 180 right now; I’ve never been 180 before. I’m getting sized up, I’m about to bounce out looking like a dalmatian," he said in August 2024.

Meanwhile, Porter is expected to be eligible for parole in December 2025.

