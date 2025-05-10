“There's nothing wrong with my son” — Chrisean Rock gets emotional explaining why she does not post him online

Rapper Chrisean Rock recently opened up about her kid, Chrisean Jesus. The reality star talked about her decision to keep her child off social media in a heartfelt interview on The Danza Project podcast on May 8, 2025.

During the interview, which was uploaded on YouTube the same day, she also discussed how her time in prison changed her perspective on motherhood. The rapper said:

“I just like to prove everybody wrong, cuz I believe in Jesus and I believe, like I don't know, there's nothing wrong with my son.”

For context, in July 2024, officials extradited Chrisean Rock from California, and she was incarcerated in Oklahoma. However, she was released in September. Meanwhile, in response to internet critics who have questioned her parenting and her son's well-being, Chrisean Rock shared:

“He’s great, he’s growing. I’ve been keeping him off the internet on purpose.”

Then, addressing her son’s father, Blueface, she further said:

“The sh*t I was going through with his father, it wasn’t making anything better. It was getting scary for me… I do forgive him… ‘Cause I didn’t like the Charles Barkley joke. I didn’t like [him] posting his genitals on Twitter.”

Chrisean Rock discussed her incarceration and relationship with Blueface

While Blueface is incarcerated, Chrisean Rock is raising their son alone. Rock became teary-eyed when discussing her child and co-parenting with rapper Blueface in the recent interview.

The 25-year-old also talked about how her recent incarceration provided her with the opportunity to think and start the process of mending as a parent. She added:

“When I got locked up, I had three months to reset. My mental, everything... I was broken, and I felt like I had nothing left.”

She then responded to people who reportedly assumed that Chrisean Jr. allegedly experienced developmental problems at a young age. Addressing the same, she said:

“I’ve been keeping him off the internet on purpose. Just give him his privacy for real. I mean, I show him, but I don’t know. I just like to prove everybody wrong.”

Regarding her future goals, Chrisean discussed growing her family. She mentioned that her own mother had twelve children and stated that eventually, she wanted the same.

However, Chrisean remained steadfast when the host made a joke about having several children in the current economic climate, as she asserted that she would have plenty of room.

Additionally, the former Baddies star considered her incarceration a turning point that gave her the opportunity to mentally reboot. She further shared:

“I don’t even think I was me mentally ready. Like, I was ready ‘cause I love hard, but I was broken...”

She also acknowledged that things had gotten even more difficult because of her relationship with the rapper.

Meanwhile, the father of Chrisean’s kid, Blueface, stated in 2024 that he will return home by 2025. His father, Johnathan Porter Sr., started preparing his house for the rapper's comeback as the release date drew near. As part of that preparation, Chrisean Rock's possessions were reportedly packed up, allegedly at Blueface's instruction.

In addition to packing her clothes, shoes, and even family photos, his father also recorded the entire procedure. He displayed stacks of packed goods in boxes and trash bags. After the video was uploaded by Rock, it quickly went viral online.

Chrisean Rock responded by discussing the matter in a number of videos. While she thanked Jonathan Sr. for packing her belongings, she didn't seem to value the grandparents' role in the reported feud between the former couple, urging the elder generation to keep out of it.

In the meantime, as per Fox 11’s March 23 report, in connection with a 2021 assault case, Blueface is presently serving a four-year prison sentence for probation violations.

