Will ‘freak-off’ videos be shown in court? Here’s what we know about Diddy’s ongoing trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs federal s*x trafficking and racketeering trial kicked off on Monday (May 12) at a New York City court. The music mogul was arrested in September 2024 and has since been held in custody at a Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

The Bad Boy Records CEO has been present in court since last week when jury selection began for the high-profile federal trial.

The prosecution claims Mr. Combs was running a "criminal enterprise," using his power and influence to coerce men and women into taking part in supposed "Freak Off" parties.

Before her second testimony in the federal s*x trafficking and racketeering trial, multiple news media outlets and publications submitted requests to Judge Arun Subramanian.

The New York Times, Vox Media, ABC News, and many more publications hoped for the court to permit both the public and the press to view video evidence of Sean Combs' Freak Off parties. Judge Arun Subramanian however denied this request.

On Tuesday (May 13), Casandra Ventura, also known as Cassie, took the stand to testify against her former partner. The singer was previously signed to Diddy's record label, Bad Boy Records, for 10 years before parting ways with the label in 2019.

A major point of discussion during Cassie's opening statements on Tuesday revolved around her participation in Diddy's alleged Freak Off parties.

King Combs, son of Sean "Diddy" Combs, leaves for the day during Combs' trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 13, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Michael M. Santiago)

Before the trial, there existed several rumors suggesting that Sean Combs hosted "exclusive parties," now termed Freak Offs, where escorts and attendees would supposedly engage in s*xual activities.

According to Cassie's testimony, these parties would last anywhere from 36 hours to four days. She recalls taking drugs, drinking alcohol, and sleeping with strangers, when she stated:

"The Freak Offs became a job where there was no space to do anything else but to recover and try to feel normal again. Staying up for days on end, taking drugs, and other substances. Drinking. Having s*x with a stranger. Thirty-six, 48, 78 hours. The longest ever was four days, maybe even more, on and off with the breaks. It was significant."

Cassie Ventura went on to claim that the drugs she consumed allowed her to stay awake, but she would later suffer from dehydration and sleep deprivation. Her testimony included several graphic details regarding the Freak Offs, with disturbing instances involving blood and urine.

She claimed that Diddy directed and recorded several of her encounters with escorts during these parties.

"Humiliating, disgusting. I never wanted anyone to see me like that. Objectifying me, putting me in very compromising gross positions with strangers," she stated.

Expand Tweet

Cassie Ventura took the stand for a second time today (May 15), seemingly revealing more disturbing allegations from her encounters during Diddy's Freak Offs. She claimed these day-long parties would often take a "physical toll" on her body.

Following a lunch break, the prosecution presented video evidence from Diddy's Freak Offs to the jury, Cassie, and the defense team only.

Ms. Ventura was asked to recount certain encounters when presented with "seven still images," taken from video footage of the Freak Off parties, where she was reportedly featured among several escorts.

"There is baby oil on me and I am standing there during a freak-off with a candle and lubricant on the table," she said.

With the third day of Diddy's federal trial concluded, the defense team is preparing for a cross-examination of the prosecution's star witness, Cassie Ventura, and her testimony, tomorrow.

Cassie Ventura attends the MobLand Premiere after party at The Twenty-Two on March 31, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris)

The cross-examination is expected to start early on Thursday, following a quick lunch to make accommodations for Cassie, given the singer is in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

Cassie Ventura claims she settled for "$20 million" in her s*xual abuse lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Cassie Ventura first met Sean Combs in 2006, when she was 19, to sign a 10-album deal with Diddy's Bad Boy Records. The two seemingly got together during her 21st birthday party, in Las Vegas, officially making their relationship public two months later.

After parting ways with the music mogul in 2019, Ms. Ventura would file a lawsuit against Sean Combs, in 2023, accusing him of "years of physical and s*xual abuse".

The lawsuit was settled one day after it was filed but has since resulted in multiple individuals coming forward with similar allegations against Diddy. During her second day on the stand, Cassie seemingly revisits her 2023 lawsuit when questioned by the prosecution.

Alex Fine and Cassie attend the MobLand Premiere after party at The Twenty-Two on March 31, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris)

Toward the end of her testimony, Cassie claimed to have suffered from "horrible" PTSD flashbacks, in February 2023, stating:

"I didn’t want to be alive anymore."

She explains how one night she told her husband, Alex Fine, that he could take care of their children alone, without her, before attempting to walk out the front door into traffic.

"I tried to walk out the front door into traffic, and my husband would not let me," Cassie stated.

Cassie supposedly was entered into trauma therapy and rehab for drug addiction. Earlier in the trial, Ms. Ventura claimed that she had gotten addicted to consuming Ketamine before engaging in Freak Offs.

After completing her rehab program, Casse Ventura began writing a book about her experiences and relationship with Sean Combs. She claimed that she wrote the book in hopes of Diddy reading it and understanding the years of pain he put her through.

Diddy allegedly subjected Casandra Ventura to her first drug-fueled Freak Off when she was 22 years old.

Expand Tweet

Ms. Ventura then explained that she had sent the book to Combs' team but heard back that it was not being taken seriously.

"I wanted to be compensated for the many, many years, and the pain," she added.

She then began to recount filing her November 2023 civil lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of "r*pe and years of physical abuse". While the music mogul continues to deny those allegations, the lawsuit was settled 24 hours after it had been filed.

During her testimony, Cassie revealed that she settled her civil lawsuit against Combs for "$20 million," which she received from the music mogul and his companies.

When she was asked about why she chose to testify against Sean Combs in his s*x trafficking and racketeering trial, the singer responded:

"I’m here to do the right thing. I can’t carry this anymore … the shame, the guilt."

Members of Sean "Diddy" Combs' family arrive in the rain during Combs' trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 14, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Spencer Platt)

Following his arrest in 2024, Sean 'Diddy' Combs was charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of s*x trafficking, and two counts of transportation for prostitution.

The music mogul has pleaded not guilty to all federal charges against him. However, if convicted, Diddy could potentially face life behind bars.

