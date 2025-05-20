"He came up from behind me and choked me": Cassie's ex-friend Kerry Morgan details Diddy's unhinged attack followed by alleged $30K hush money payoff

On Monday, May 19, Cassie's ex-friend, Kerry Morgan, claimed that she was once assaulted by Sean "Diddy" Combs and was paid hush money following the incident. The rapper was arrested in September 2024 and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Since then, several alleged victims have filed lawsuits against the music mogul.

As per US Magazine, Kerry Morgan took the stand on Monday to testify against Combs. Her testimony followed that of Cassie Ventura, who had previously alleged that she lost contact with Morgan after a violent incident. Morgan attested to the same, saying,

"We were best friends. We don't speak anymore."

Kerry Morgan recalled a 2018 incident at Ventura's home in the Hollywood Hills. While she was listening to music with the songstress, the latter got up to use the restroom. During that time, Combs allegedly entered the room.

“I was in the living room, and he came up from behind me and choked me. When I got up, he boomeranged a hanger at my head," Morgan recalled.

Morgan clarified that she was hit with a wooden coat hanger "behind her right ear," and was also left with "finger marks" in her neck region. Combs allegedly demanded to know "who Cassie was cheating on him with." However, Morgan "had no idea" about it.

“He’s going crazy. He’s lost it,” she added.

Morgan also spoke about the aftermath of the attack. She allegedly vomited a few times, had a concussion, and felt dizzy. She recalled visiting "an urgent care facility."

Diddy and Cassie allegedly made Kerry Morgan sign an NDA

The rapper was arrested in September 2024. Image: Getty

In her testimony, Kerry Morgan revealed that Combs and Ventura allegedly paid her hush money and made her sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement. Following Diddy's attack on Morgan, she sent a lawyer to Combs with plans of filing a lawsuit against the multi-millionaire music mogul.

It was soon followed by the rapper paying her $30,000 in hush money. She also recalled meeting Ventura "at a pizza place in Hollywood," where the latter gave her an NDA. After the meeting, the two "never spoke" again.

“She told me she thought I was milking it and was over-exaggerating,” said Kerry Morgan.

She also revealed that the last time she spoke to Combs was "on the night of the assault."

Kerry Morgan spoke about the aftermath of Diddy's alleged attack on Cassie at the InterContinental Hotel

Cassie Ventura claimed that Combs had paid her $20 million to settle the lawsuit. Image: Getty

In her testimony on Monday, Kerry Morgan revealed that she was at Cassie's residence after she to fled the now-closed InterContinental Hotel following Diddy's assault in 2016. As per Morgan, Ventura came home with a black eye.

After half an hour, Combs allegedly showed up at the door and tried to break it with a hammer. Morgan claimed that Ventura was "numb," adding,

“I don’t think she would’ve cared if he came in and killed her."

For the unversed, Ventura filed a lawsuit against Diddy in 2023 accusing the now-incarcerated rapper of sexual assault, abuse and rape. In May 2024, CNN released footage that showed Combs dragging, hitting, and assaulting the 38-year-old. Diddy followed it up with an apology on social media. However, the lawsuit was settled out of court soon after.

The InterContinental Hotel footage came up again during the recently concluded testimony by Ventura. She claimed that Combs had paid her $20 million to settle the lawsuit.

“I didn’t want to be alive anymore”: Cassie details the night Diddy allegedly s*xually assaulted her after their break-up

