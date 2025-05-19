On May 18, Boosie BadAzz took on X to share another opinion about Diddy's ongoing trial, claiming that he believed Cassie Ventura and her husband, Alex Fine, had "masterminded" their testimonies and allegations to take the rapper down and get his money.

BadAzz's theory is that Fine wanted Ventura to take legal action against Diddy for years, but the mother-of-two didn't give in to it because she knew "what will come out."

Per BadAzz, the couple only took a stand against Diddy publicly after they "went broke," with Caresha's supporting statement for the Victory rapper last year being the last straw.

For the unversed, Caresha Romeka Brownlee - who had taken the stage name Yung Miami - spoke about her experience as Diddy's girlfriend in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in August 2024.

Yung Miami, who dated Combs between 2021 and 2023, claimed to be "deeply hrt and shocked" after watching the leaked CCTV footage of him hitting Cassie, adding that it wasn't her experience at all.

Then, speaking about their relationship, Caresha said:

"I met him in his Love era. He was focused on building love, and really locked in on his music and business... just think that when I met Diddy he was just a man first. He was more into what I wanted to do, and he approached me with a lot of business [ideas]... He saw more in me than music."

Meanwhile, Combs' relationship with Cassie Ventura began around 2007 and lasted for 11 years, before the couple parted ways in 2018.

Cassie Ventura's testimony in Diddy's trial lasted for four days

Cassie Ventura, who is nearly nine months pregnant with her third child, first took the stand in Diddy's s*x trafficking trial on Tuesday last week, May 13, and concluded her testimony on Friday, May 16.

According to BBC, Ventura's testimony began with her walking the prosecutors through her 11-year-long on-and-off relationship with Combs, whom she met as a 19-year-old aspiring singer.

The Bad Boy Records owner was 37 at the time, and signed Cassie to her label within months.

Soon after their relationship began, Ventura realized that Diddy wanted to control every aspect of her life by paying for her rent, car, and phone - things he took away to "punish" her when he was upset.

Cassie Ventura also testified about their relationship becoming violent, with Combs attacking her in sleep and slashing her eyebrows.

The 2016 footage of the Last Night rapper abusing her in a hotel lobby was also brought up, with Ventura claiming that she had to attend a rehab program for 45 days to get over its physical and emotional trauma.

The 38-year-old also detailed how she was forced to participate in Diddy's "freak-offs," which involved s*x workers and sometimes lasted for four days.

A large number of text threads exchanged between the couple were also shown to jurors by the defense, to establish a clearer picture of their relationship.

Diddy, who was present in the courtroom throughout Cassie Ventura's testimony, is currently being held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center (BMDC), with multiple bail request submitted by his legal team rejected before trial.

