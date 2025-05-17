Diddy trial: Cassie Ventura threatened to kill a man over blackmailing to leak a s*x tape in a 2014 audio recording

R&B singer Cassie Ventura concluded her testimony against her ex-boyfriend, Sean "Diddy" Combs, in his ongoing trial on Friday, May 16, 2025. Ventura, who was the prosecution's star witness, spoke about her and the rapper's 11-year-long relationship, along with several other things during her testimony.

At the time of her cross-questioning, the defense team played an audio clip from 2014 for the jury. In the clip, the 38-year-old was heard threatening to kill a man who claimed to possess a s*x tape of hers. Vogue reported that Cassie previously testified that Combs had instructed her not to let the man out of sight before she questioned him about the alleged video.

In an attempt to retrieve details about the video clip, Ventura was heard speaking over the phone, saying that she would kill the person if they didn't show her the clip.

"I will kill you if you don’t show me right now. I will cut you up and put you in the f**king dirt right now."

When the man refused to share more details with her, an enraged Cassie claimed that Combs was also concerned about the video getting out. She said that she was tired of "talking sh*t right now."

"Put that sh*t up right now. I’m tired of you talking sh*t right now. It’s not going to be blood on my hands, someone else is going to do it," Ventura said.

Following the audio clip, Diddy's attorney Estevao asked Ventura if the rapper had "supported" her in preventing the video's leak. She also added that her client had "spent a significant amount of money" to make sure it wasn't released. Cassie said she wasn't aware of it, according to Variety.

Ventura, who is eight and a half months pregnant, first took the stand in Diddy's trial on Tuesday, May 13. Following her testimony, the next witness to testify has not been disclosed at the moment.

Cassie Ventura testified to joining a rehab program after the 2016 assault

Another key element from Cassie Ventura's cross-examination on Friday was the defense's questions about their relationship with Diddy in 2016. They also spoke about the CCTV footage of Diddy attacking her in the lobby of a LA hotel.

Combs' attorneys brought up Ventura's older statement to the investigators, where she claimed the Victory rapper was intoxicated during the incident. They also established that Diddy had been experiencing withdrawals from opiates at the time, which influenced his behavior and violence.

Cassie Ventura said that she was admitted to the Willow House treatment center following the 2016 hotel assault, where she was an inpatient for 45 days. Per The Guardian, Willow House is an Arizona-based rehab program for women. The program "focuses on healing from intimacy and relationship issues, love and sex addiction, emotional trauma, and dual diagnosis".

Expand Tweet

During her time at the program, the 38-year-old claimed to take part in a weekly "neurofeedback" session to help her with the trauma.

"They hook your brain up to a machine and you watch something and it just kind of regulates your brain waves," Ventura said.

Later in her testimony, Cassie Ventura also confirmed having consensual s*x with Diddy after the alleged r*pe she had sued him for. This took place when Ventura was dating her now husband, Alex Fine.

Combs' lawyer asked her if it was correct that Fine wasn't aware of Cassie being with the rapper at the time. Ventura responded in the affirmative, adding that Fine later learned about the alleged r*pe and the consensual s*x. She explained that she and Diddy had been together for 10 years, noting that "you just don't turn feelings off that way."

Cassie Ventura was also asked about her last interaction with Diddy, which she said was in November 2018, at Kim Porter's memorial service. Porter, who is the mother of Combs' three children, died from pneumonia at the age of 47.

Cassie Ventura had filed a civil lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023, which was settled outside court for $20 million within 24 hours.

