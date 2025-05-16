When did Cassie Ventura date Michael B. Jordan? Singer recalled sparking romance with the actor after Diddy allegedly cheated on her

On Thursday, May 15, Sean "Diddy" Combs' former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, made a reference to Michael B. Jordan in her testimony. According to People, she testified that Diddy suspected that she had a relationship with the Sinners actor. During cross-examination on Thursday, Cassie was asked about Diddy's suspicions while they were together.

Defense attorney Anna Estevao referred to Cassie's 2016 movie Honey 3: Dare to Dance. The solicitor referred to the time the Me & U singer was in South Africa shooting for the film and asked if Diddy suspected her of having an affair with someone at the time. This was when Cassie responded with Jordan's name.

Cassie Ventura further testified that at the time she discovered a photo of Diddy with another woman, which reportedly made her "angry." This then prompted her to move on with Michael B. Jordan in 2015. While being asked about Combs' reaction upon finding out about her link with Jordan, Cassie Ventura clarified that she didn't know that since she didn't witness it.

Ventura further continued that she was informed by a staff member from Diddy's team that the music mogul was aware of her relationship with Jordan. Sources have told People in the past that Jordan was not expected to testify in the ongoing trial.

Elsewhere in the testimony, Cassie Ventura claimed that Diddy was very upset when he found out about her relationship with Kid Cudi. Cassie even went about referring to the alleged explosion that blew up Cudi's car, some time after Puff Daddy threatened to do the same.

Cassie Ventura reportedly referred to Michael B. Jordan in her 2023 lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Diddy

Michael B. Jordan was one of the names that had interestingly popped up in the ongoing Diddy trial. TMZ has reported that his name was indicated in the 2023 lawsuit filed by Cassie, which eventually got settled. In the suit, she claimed that she "began a flirtatious relationship with an actor" during her break with Diddy back in 2015.

CNN had, however, reported that by actor, Cassie Ventura was referring to Michael B. Jordan. In the 2023 complaint, Cassie claimed that Diddy threatened the Black Panther actor over the phone when he learnt that she was spending New Year's Eve with him.

The outlet had also confirmed that Jordan is not a witness in the current criminal trial. His name, however, reportedly appeared on another list relating to the trial.

According to the outlet, he was one of the many celebrities whose names were present on a list that was given to the potential jurors. The purpose was to discover if they identified any of the celebrities mentioned in the list. This list included a lot of other names like Kanye West, Mike Myers and Kid Cudi.

According to Ladbible, some other names on the list were that of Michelle Williams, Lauren London, Dawn Richard, and Dallas Austin. The outlet reported that some members of Diddy's family were also included in the list that the potential jurors got during jury selection.

Several lawsuits have been filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs. In a lot of them, the accusers have accused the music mogul of r*ping and assaulting them. He, however, had denied all the allegations made against him. His defense team, too, has argued that the relationships he shared were consensual.

As for the s*x trafficking charges, if Diddy is found guilty, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

