50 Cent insinuates that Jay-Z helped Diddy blow up Kid Cudi's car after Cassie Ventura's testimony

Amid the much-talked-about Diddy trial, 50 Cent had been making headlines for an Instagram post that he uploaded on May 14. In the post, he suggested that Jay-Z helped "Diddy" Combs blow up Kid Cudi's car. This post came up shortly after Cassie Ventura took the stand to testify against the music mogul in the criminal trial. The caption of the post read:

"Friends till the end, Jay you still there? We blew up Kid Cudi's car to show him who's the BOSS! 😆 LOL."

The post further included a series of photos of Combs and Jay-Z together, on multiple occasions. On Wednesday, May 14, Cassie Ventura, Combs' former girlfriend and a key witness in the case, testified something similar.

According to Cassie, Kid's car mysteriously exploded in his driveway shortly after Combs threatened to blow it up. As per her claims, the threat came from Combs in late 2011, shortly after he found out that she had begun dating Kid Cudi.

"He mentioned when we were out of the country that Scott’s car would be blown up and he wanted his friends to see it," Cassie said, during the testimony.

Further in her Wednesday testimony, Cassie Ventura claimed that Diddy had "lunged" at her with a corkscrew after discovering her relationship with Kid. According to reports by The New York Post, it was during one of his "freak-offs" that Diddy apparently got to know about Cassie's relationship with Kid Cudi.

The reference to the alleged arson of Kid Cudi's car was first mentioned in Cassie's 2023 lawsuit against Diddy

Cassie Ventura's testimony about the alleged arson of Kid Cudi's car was also present in her civil lawsuit that she filed against Diddy back in 2023, which eventually got settled. In September 2024, the Los Angeles City Fire Department corroborated the claims in a report then obtained by The Rolling Stone.

According to the report, the Porsche that was set on fire by an "incendiary device" on January 9, 2012, was owned by Kid Cudi. The report further suggested that the fire took place at about 10:53 am local time and the damages were worth $10,000. However, the report did not list any suspects who could have been behind the arson.

Later, in November 2023, Kid Cudi confirmed to The New York Times that Cassie's claims about the explosion were true. However, Diddy's legal team denied the accusations and even spoke to The Rolling Stone about the same.

"There is no allegation that Mr. Combs was involved in these actions or directed anyone else to take them. It's clear the government doesn't know who set fire to the vehicle or how it relates to Mr Combs, who denies any involvement," Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, spoke to the outlet.

At the time, prosecutors even used details related to the alleged arson to oppose the bail request made by the music mogul.

Sean "Diddy" Combs had been charged with some serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison. The mogul has denied all the charges made against him.

Meanwhile, several other lawsuits have also piled up against Combs, from accusers who claimed he had raped them on different occasions. The rapper has been under scrutiny since November 2023, when Cassie sued him. While the suit was settled, he was arrested in September 2024 on separate charges.

According to The New York Times, since then, Diddy has been detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

