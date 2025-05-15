Diddy accused of s*xual assault in new lawsuit where woman makes a shocking claim about rapper's body part 

Amidst the ongoing trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, a new s*xual assault lawsuit has been filed against the rapper. According to Page Six, an unidentified woman, going by Jane Doe, has claimed that Combs r*ped her with his "tootsie roll-sized" p*nis.

According to the lawsuit documents, the plaintiff claims to have first met the 55-year-old in May 2001, after which they spent time at nightclubs several times. Combs also took her to his recording studio in NYC.

Two months later, after spending time at a nightclub, Doe alleged the rapper brought her back to his apartment, where he locked her in his bedroom. Inside the bedroom, Diddy allegedly pushed her onto the bed, grabbed her throat, and said,

"I'm going to suck the life out of you".

After he unbuckled his pants, Doe saw what she described as his "erect bare-skinned p*nis which appeared to be the length and girth of a large Tootsie Roll."

Doe also claimed in her suit that she was "relieved" by the alleged size of Combs' "manhood" and that the intercourse wouldn't hurt because the rapper lacked "length and girth."

Despite the description of his private organ, Jane Doe claimed that Diddy overpowered her, assaulted her, and then ej****ated on her body. The whole incident was allegedly followed by Doe's bathroom visit, after which Combs' bodyguard pointed her toward the exit, and she was taken home by his staff.

Doe alleged that she stopped answering Diddy's calls after the incident, and had to undergo psychotherapy to deal with the trauma after the alleged r*pe. In the lawsuit, the plaintiff seeks damages after experiencing trauma along with emotional, physical, and psychological abuse.

Cassie Ventura returned to the witness stand in Diddy's trial on Wednesday

Cassie Ventura, the star witness in Diddy's s*x traffficking lawsuit, has testified against the rapper twice since the trial began on Monday, May 5. On Tuesday, May 6, Ventura delivered her first testimony, describing the nature of her relationship with Combs, which lasted on-and-off for eleven years.

Cassie told the court that she met the Bad Boy Records owner when she was a 19-year-old aspiring singer. She was signed to Combs' record label a few months later, after which they began dating. Ventura also talked about Diddy's alleged controlling nature and the multiple violent attacks she endured at his hands.

In her second testimony (on Wednesday, May 14), Cassie accused Combs of r*pe and blackmail, testifying that he r*ped her at her home in 2018, after they had broken up.

Ventura told the jurors that they had planned a dinner for what she thought would be a "closure conversation," after which Combs drove her back to her apartment and r*ped her.

The mother of two had previously mentioned this incident in her 2023 civil lawsuit against Combs, which was settled outside of court by the rapper, who paid her $20 million as a settlement.

According to The Guardian, it was Ventura's civil lawsuit that prompted a federal investigation into Combs, ultimately leading to his arrest in September 2024.

If convicted of the charges he faces, Diddy could receive a life imprisonment sentence.

