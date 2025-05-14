Boosie BadAzz makes a shocking statement about Cassie Ventura, claims Diddy did not commit any crimes apart from domestic violence

On Tuesday, May 13, Boosie BadAzz shared updates from the first day of Diddy's trial in an Instagram post. In his post, BadAzz included a screenshot of a woman speaking of a male escort's testimony outside of court on Monday. On top of the image, Boosie wrote:

"A male escort testified that... Cassie asked him to urinate in her mouth... not Diddy."

Boosie defended Combs in the caption of his since-deleted post, claiming that everything that occurred between Cassie Ventura and the rapper was "consensual," with "domestic violence" being the only issue he could identify.

While the Instagram post was later deleted, BadAzz also talked about the subject on X, claiming that he was convinced Ventura also enjoyed Diddy's "freak-off" parties.

Boosie BadAzz's posts come as a reaction to the testimonies given on the first day of Diddy's s*x trafficking trial in Manhattan federal court. On the trial's second day (May 15), Ventura made her first appearance in the courtroom and took the stand to testify against the Bad Boy Records owner.

Cassie Ventura said Diddy wanted to "control" every aspect of her life

On Tuesday, Cassie Ventura—the star witness in Diddy's s*x trafficking trial—took the stand to testify about her on-and-off relationship with the rapper, which lasted for 11 years.

Ventura, who is eight months pregnant with her third child, said she met Combs as a 19-year-old aspiring singer. Shortly afterward, she was signed to Diddy's record label, after which their romantic relationship began.

Cassie testified that she initially believed their relationship to be monogamous, only finding out he had other girlfriends much later. Adding how she "fell in love" with the "larger-than-life entrepreneur and musician," Ventura stated that she noticed his other side soon afterward.

According to Cassie, Combs paid for her home, cars, phone, and other technology in an attempt to control her, and would at times take those away to "punish" her.

"Control was everything, from the way that I looked... to what I was working on."

Talking about how Combs' alleged tendency to control her escalated to violence over time, Ventura claimed that the rapper would often "bash on my head, knock me over, drag me and kick me". She also alleged being left with black eyes, swollen lips, and knots on her forehead.

Expand Tweet

Cassie Ventura also spoke about her so-called "freak-offs," alleging that the rapper introduced her to s*xual events during the first year of their relationship. Under his direction, Ventura claimed that she had to have s*x with male escorts or strippers as he watched, which lasted for three to four days. She said it was a humiliating experience for her.

Getting into the details of the alleged "freak-offs," Cassie claimed that Combs controlled every aspect of the encounters, including the outfits, the lighting, and the acts that transpired.

"If Sean wanted something to happen, that was what was going to happen. He was controlling the whole situation. He was directing it," she claimed.

Ventura also alleged that she told Combs how "horrible" those encounters made her, yet the rapper dismissed her concerns.

Cassie Ventura is expected to continue her testimony in the courtroom on Wednesday, May 14, where she will also face cross-examination.

