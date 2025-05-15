From Kid Cudi to Drake: Complete list of all the celebrities Cassie Ventura has named during Diddy's trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs' much-awaited criminal trial opened this week on Monday, May 12, 2025, and his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, has been testifying since Tuesday, May 13, 2025. During her testimony, Cassie name-dropped several people, starting from many celebrities and her former friend, to individuals who had once worked for the music mogul.

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

One of the most significant names that Cassie mentioned was Kid Cudi. Other names included: Kim Porter, Drake, French Montana, Ike & Tina Turner, and Prince. According to her testimony, Diddy wasn't happy when he discovered her relationship with Cudi. Cassie claimed that she had a physical relationship with Diddy when he was already with Kim.

Cassie Ventura added that Diddy attacked her before Drake's 2013 OVO fest, which she was set to attend. She also identified a person in a photo as French Montana in court. However, neither Drake nor Montana had been accused of any wrongdoing in this trial. She reportedly sent a message to Diddy comparing their bond to that of Ike and Tina Turner.

Cassie testified about an instance when she went to a party at Prince's house without telling Diddy. This apparently prompted the rapper to follow her and then assault her.

According to Ladbible, an extensive list of about 200 celebrities was also handed over to the potential jurors when the trial started earlier this month. They were asked to identify the ones they recognized. Many of the names on that list haven't been mentioned in the criminal trial yet.

Exploring the names that Cassie Ventura took while testifying against Diddy in the ongoing trial

As aforementioned, Cassie Ventura mentioned quite a few names of celebrities during her testimony at the Diddy trial. She took Kid Cudi's name and suggested that Diddy "lunged" at her with a corkscrew when he found out about their relationship. She further testified that Cudi's car mysteriously exploded shortly after Diddy threatened to do something similar.

Talking about Canadian rapper Drake, Cassie testified that Diddy apparently beat her up before the 2013 OVO fest. According to her, the injuries were so grave that she had to opt for plastic surgery at the time. Recalling the alleged incident, Cassie Ventura said:

"Sean came in. I was asleep. He was trying to attack me. We went into the master bedroom. My friends were jumping on his back trying to stop him."

During her testimony, she revealed sending a text to Diddy comparing them to Ike and Tina Turner. According to People, she wrote in the text dated January 7, 2017:

"Nothing good comes out of [freak offs] any more. You treat me like Ike Turner."

This reportedly was made in reference to the situation between Ike and Tina, in which the former beat the latter for about four years until she left him. Finally, during her testimony, Cassie Ventura made a reference to a party thrown by Prince that she attended without Diddy's approval.

According to Cassie, she didn't want to miss the party but feared that Diddy wouldn't let her go. This led to her not telling the music mogul about her plans. Cassie claimed that she spotted Diddy at the same party and immediately left for her apartment. She apparently was then beaten up by the music mogul.

Despite the accusations and charges, Diddy maintains his innocence. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to life in prison.

