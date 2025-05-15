When did Kid Cudi and Cassie date? Latter reveals being threatened with a corkscrew by Diddy over their relationship

On the second day of her testimony at Sean “Diddy” Combs' high-profile federal trial, his former girlfriend, Cassie, discussed her relationship with rapper Kid Cudi and Diddy’s reaction to it. Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, briefly dated Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, between 2011 and 2012.

Ventura, an R&B singer, mentioned how Diddy reacted to her short-lived relationship with Cudi. She said that he threatened her with a corkscrew after finding an email on her phone during a freak-off in 2011.

According to Cassie, the email, in part, mentioned that a staff member was to take her toiletry bag to Cudi’s house the following day.

“I just remember him putting a wine opener between his fingers and lunging at me. Eyes blacked out, super angry, and I got out of there,” she testified.

Ventura continued sharing that following this incident, she fled to a hotel, and called Cudi using a burner phone, before going to his house to warn him. Subsequently, she talked to Combs’ assistant Capricorn Clark, and returned to the house where he lived.

She noted that Diddy was “irate” and “so angry,” following which he physically assaulted her, before threatening to release her freak-off videos and hurt her and Cudi.

Ventura also stated that she forwarded the threats to her mother and Clark, in case Diddy lived up to his threats, and that the whole thing happened just before Christmas.

More about Cassie’s testimony in Diddy’s trial, focusing on Kid Cudi

The third day of Sean Combs' trial was Wednesday, which saw Casandra Ventura testify in front of the jury in the Manhattan federal courtroom. She said that she began dating Scott Mescudi in 2011 when she was “not in the greatest place” with the Bad Boy Records founder.

Cassie and Diddy were in an on-again and off-again relationship between 2007 and 2018, which, she claimed was s*xually, physically, emotionally, and psychologically abusive. Casandra testified that after threatening to hurt her and Kid Cudi, Combs seemingly became violent.

“Sean kicked me in the back. I fell on the floor and then left. I had a large bruise on my back and bruises on other places — he literally kicked me with the bottom of his foot,” she said.

According to Cassie, she returned to her hotel room, which was “torn up,” with urine all over the floor, and clothes lying around, while the toilet was used and unflushed.

Elsewhere, Combs reportedly made other threats to hurt Ventura and Mescudi.

“He mentioned when we were out of the country that Scott’s car would be blown up and he wanted his friends to see it," Cassie testified.

Notably, Kid Cudi’s Porsche eventually exploded in his driveway in January 2012, according to his 2023 interview with the New York Times. However, the rapper never revealed who was behind the incident. LAPD reported an “incendiary device” was used in the arson case.

Meanwhile, during her Wednesday testimony, the Me & U singer shared that she, Diddy, and Cudi met at the SoHo House in LA to discuss the matter. However, when Scott inquired about his vehicle, Sean said, “What vehicle?” and that was the “end of the meeting.”

Ventura testified that eventually she stopped dating Cudi as she was scared for both of their safety and thought it was “dangerous."

“It was just too much, too much danger, too much uncertainty of what could happen if we continued to see each other,” she wrapped up.

When Ventura sued Combs in November 2023 for s*xual assault and domestic abuse, the incident surrounding Kid Cudi was mentioned. The $30 million civil lawsuit was settled amicably between both parties within 24 hours for $20 million.

However, Diddy’s legal team clarified at the time that the settlement was in no way an admission of any wrongdoing.

On her first day of testimony, Cassie talked about freak-off parties organized by Diddy and the 2016 Los Angeles hotel incident. At the time, the rapper had physically assaulted her and it was caught on surveillance cameras.

Before Casandra Ventura, two others took to the witness stands at Diddy’s trial, including former hotel security guard and current LAPD officer Israel Florez and male escort Daniel Phillip.

Sean Combs was arrested in September 2024 and charged with multiple federal offenses. These included s*x trafficking with force, fraud, or coercion, racketeering conspiracy, such as arson, and transportation to engage in prostitution, among others. He has continued to deny the charges.

His trial began on May 5 and is expected to continue for several weeks. Cassie is expected to be cross-examined like the two other witnesses before her on Thursday.

