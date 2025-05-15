Who is Teny Geragos? Diddy's lawyer's father tells Megyn Kelly he's proud of his daughter's opening statements during rapper's trial

The Sean Diddy s*x trafficking and racketeering trial began on Monday, May 12, 2025. The first two witnesses, including Israel Florez and Daniel Phillip, a security officer at the California hotel and s*x worker, respectively, testified against the hip hop mogul about his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura's assault and paid s*xual encounters.

For his trial, the rapper has hired a large legal team in New York to help him fight possible life-in-prison charges for s*x trafficking and racketeering. According to ABC News, his lawyers have a combined 150 years of experience and have defended high-profile clients like rapper Young Thug, Martin Shkreli, and the man accused of killing the UnitedHealthcare CEO, Luigi Mangione.

One of the lawyers that Diddy hired to defend himself is getting much attention on the internet. Teny Geragos, the daughter of famed celebrity defense attorney Mark Geragos, has been claiming his innocence on TV as well as TikTok, reportedly after he was arrested and charged on September 16, 2024.

Teny Geragos is a founding partner of the NYC-based law firm, Agnifilo Intrater. According to her profile on Agnifilo Intrater LLP, she defends individuals in federal and state criminal cases at both the trial and appellate levels and is particularly experienced in defending and investigating allegations of s*xual misconduct, including assault, harassment, or others. Notably, she also serves on the Board of Directors of the New York Criminal Bar Association.

After the first trial ended, Teny Geragos’s father, Mark Geragos, appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show and announced that he is proud of his daughter’s statements during the opening trial on Monday.

“On a personal level, I was in court yesterday. I watched her deliver the opening statement, and I had told somebody who was sitting next to me, I only wish my father was alive to have watched it because he was my partner, and the talent skips a generation… I know she hit it out of the park.”

Teny Geragos’s father is pleased with her court statement defending Diddy

On May 13, 2025, Megyn Kelly invited attorneys Mark Eiglarsh and Mark Geragos to discuss the disturbing details of the Diddy trial, including the testimony, lawyers, judge, and more. During her show, the American journalist claimed how well Teny Geragos –Diddy’s female lawyer– defended the artist in court.

“I thought she made the only and best argument that's available to Diddy, which is he may be a bad person whom you can't stand, whose sex life is bizarre and offensive to you, but that doesn't make him a criminal under the RICO acts, and you can't confuse your disgust for his personal choices as a human with seeing him as a violator of the criminal law.”

Meanwhile, Mark Eiglarsh, who is also a lawyer, backed Teny Geragos, claiming that content-wise she was “perfect” as she openly accepted the rapper’s misconduct. Notably, Mark also argued that he is not charged with domestic violence, but with other acts.

Megyn Kelly, further in the video, highlighted Teny Geragos’ opening statement from a report on the Law and Crime podcast.

“The government has no place in Sean's bedroom. He can get angry and there's been some domestic violence, but that's not criminal racketeering. Baby oil is not a crime…Women these women are adults who made their own choices.”

The three also talked about how Diddy’s case is similar to Harvey Weinstein case as in both cases, women claimed that they were abused or raped or mistreated, but also kept their relationship going with the person.

The Sean Diddy s*x trafficking and racketeering trial is reportedly expected to last eight weeks. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the prosecutors with the Southern District of New York stated that the rapper used his business empire to s*xually abuse and exploit women, and to commit other acts of violence.

