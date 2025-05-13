Who are Megyn Kelly's kids? Podcaster's children take over her AM Update to host news as Mother's Day surprise

American attorney, journalist, and podcaster Megyn Kelly gave her audience a special Mother's Day surprise as her children took over her 15-minute AM Update show on May 12, 2025, morning to address some of the week's top headlines. On the same day (May 12, 2025), the official X handle for The Megyn Kelly Show shared a clip of that episode with the caption:

Ad

"AM Update was a little different today - with @MegynKelly’s kids taking over and hosting the show. Enjoy Yates, Yardley, and Thatcher giving you all the news you need to know in 15 minutes."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to an article on Kelly's official website (May 13, 2024), during the aforementioned AM Update episode, Megyn Kelly's kids reported on the confrontation between Democratic politicians and ICE agents at a New Jersey detention facility, the controversy surrounding the proposed replacement for Air Force One, and Pope Leo XIV's first week in his new role.

According to that same article, Kelly had three children with her husband, author Doug Brunt. The eldest was Yates, who is 15 years old; the middle child was Yardley, who is 14 years old; and the youngest was Thatcher, who is 11 years old.

Ad

The article further elaborated on how Kelly typically recorded her Monday's AM Update late Sunday night. However, on Mother's Day, her children insisted on giving her the evening off as a gift and recording the AM Update in her place.

Additionally, on the same day (May 12, 2025), Kelly herself reposted the aforementioned clip on X from her official account, appreciating her children's efforts.

"Some budding news stars in the Kelly-Brunt family!" she wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Megyn Kelly discusses behind-the-scenes incidents from her AM Update, anchored by her kids, during The Megyn Kelly Show

Megyn Kelly at the 10X Ladies Empowerment Seminar - Source: Getty

In the latest episode of her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, updated on YouTube on May 13, 2025, the podcaster shared behind-the-scenes incidents from her latest AM Update show, which her children hosted as a Mother's Day surprise. Describing the episode as a "treat", Kelly explained:

Ad

"The news cycle has quickly moved into overdrive. Yes, for those of you who listen to the AM Update, you are stuck with me for today's podcast, not my three wonderful children who anchored the AM Update today. If you missed it, you missed a treat."

Ad

Although it was a Mother's Day gift, Kelly revealed that she had "edited the script" along with her producer, Julia, to make it easier for her kids to read, and they also "tracked" the episode.

"They did it so that I wouldn’t have to do it – although truth be told, I was there for most of their tracking and we had so much fun. It was hilarious," she added.

Ad

The podcaster further shared how impressed she was with the performance of her three kids, adding that they were "normal kids" with no prior experience in anchoring. Although Kelly admitted that there was "some back and forth" and that her children also had a "couple of stumbles," she said that "they understood the pronunciations well," and for that, Kelly was "very proud of them."

"They nailed it…I appreciated their sweet… Mother’s Day gift," Kelly remarked.

Ad

Kelly also revealed during her podcast that guest-hosting her gig wasn't the only gift from her three children -Yates, Yardley, and Thatcher. They also gave her a "baseball cap that reads 'Gulf of America'", "a big, cozy snuggie", keeping in mind how Kelly was "always cold", and a "mug" with "Astronaut" written on it.

At present, Megyn Kelly is busy with her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, a political and cultural commentary podcast available on SiriusXM and most major audio platforms, such as YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More