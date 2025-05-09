Does Cardinal Robert Prevost have an X account? Megyn Kelly hopes the new pope's social media account was run by a 20-year-old

Robert Prevost was elected as the new Pope of the Vatican City on Thursday, May 8, 2025, and was announced to have taken a new name - Leo XIV. Following the announcement of Prevost as the Pope, his old posts on social media were scrutinized. However, one post, in particular, called the netizens' attention.

The new Pope shared a post on X on February 3, 2025, in response to JD Vance's interview with Fox News, which was published on January 29, 2025. In his interview, the Vice President had said:

"There is a Christian concept that you love your family and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens, and then, after that, prioritize the rest of the world. A lot of the far left has completely inverted that."

Objecting to Vance's opinion, Robert Prevost tweeted that the Vice President was "wrong" because Jesus didn't ask people to "rank out love for others."

"JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others," the Pope wrote.

Another post that was retweeted by the Pope read:

"There is nothing remotely Christian, American, or morally defensible about a policy that takes children away from their parents and warehouses them in cages. This is being carried out in our name and the shame is on us all."

In the wake of the scrutiny Robert Prevost's X handle has been receiving, journalist Megyn Kelly tweeted about the possibility of the Pope's X account being run by a 20-year-old.

Kelly's tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 2.3 million views, 18K likes, and 1.4K retweets. Some netizens called the Pope a Trump hater, while others accused the journalist of "politicizing everything."

Prevost has a verified X account with the username @drprevost, which has been active since August 2011. His handle has 364.5K followers on the social media platform.

Robert Prevost has become the first US citizen to be appointed as the Pope of the Vatican City.

Robert Prevost is appointed as the 267th Pope

According to an article by the BBC, 69-year-old Pope Robert Prevost will be the 267th occupant of St Peter's throne. He was born in 1955 in Chicago and served as an altar boy, before being ordained in 1982 and moving to Peru three years later.

However, Robert Prevost returned to the US frequently to serve as a pastor in his home city. He spent a decade as a local parish pastor and as a teacher at a seminary in Trujillo, in northwestern Peru.

In 2014, Pope Francis made him the Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru. In January 2023, he became archbishop, and a few months later, Francis made him a cardinal.

Prevost is renowned among the cardinals because of his role as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops in Latin America, which selects and supervises bishops

In his first speech as Pope of the Vatican City, Prevost spoke about his predecessor, Francis.

"We still hear in our ears the weak but always courageous voice of Pope Francis who blessed us. United and hand in hand with God, let us advance together," he said.

Before Robert Prevost, the other pontiffs who had chosen the name Leo had made significant contributions to the world. The first Pope (whose papacy ended in 461) persuaded Attila the Hun not to attack Rome, while the last Pope (1878-1903) wrote an influential treatise on workers' rights.

