When did JD Vance and Pope Francis last meet? Megyn Kelly comments on Vice President's "pretty extraordinary" meeting with Pope before his death

Megyn Kelly recently discussed Pope Francis's last meeting with US Vice President JD Vance on April 20, 2025, which also marked Easter Sunday, according to the BBC News. In the latest episode of her show, which aired on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Megyn started by addressing Pope’s death, saying that it was “shocking to wake up” by hearing the news.

The political commentator mentioned that everyone was well aware of his health issues and hospitalization for around five weeks. The Fox News star began speaking on Pope Francis and JD Vance by saying that the former was looking healthy and that Vance also met Pope Francis before his death.

“The Vice President had a brief meeting with the pontiff yesterday, where the pair exchanged Easter greetings and gifts, Mr. Vance telling Pope Francis he prays for him daily,” she added.

Megyn then began playing a video of Francis and Vance’s meeting, where the latter told Pope Francis that he was feeling great for being able to meet him and that he knew that the Pope was not doing well in terms of his health.

“Wow. Pretty extraordinary,” she said, referring to the video.

Notably, Kelly’s latest video has received more than 90,000 views so far. On the other hand, Francis passed away a day after meeting Vance, and he died at the Domus Santa Marta hotel, as per the Associated Press. Vatican health department head Dr. Andrea Arcangeli also confirmed the Pope’s death, stating that he was dealing with problems such as bilateral pneumonia and diabetes.

Pope Francis and JD Vance met a day before the former’s death

As mentioned, the duo’s meeting happened on Sunday, April 20, where Vance arrived at a Vatican hotel to share his greetings for Easter. According to the Associated Press, the Pope offered three huge chocolate Easter eggs for Vance’s three kids.

JD Vance’s office also told the outlet that he thanked Pope Francis for the meeting and the hospitality provided to him and his family members. After speaking to Francis for some time, Vance and his family attended the Easter Mass at the Rome-based St. Paul Outside the Walls.

Associated Press also reported that Francis was spotted in a wheelchair while meeting Vance, and there was a translator present at the spot when the Pope presented the Easter eggs, followed by a few more gifts, such as rosaries. Vance was also gifted a Vatican tie.

“Thank you. So beautiful,” Vance responded.

Following the Pope’s death, Vance shared a post through his official account on X.

“My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful,” he wrote.

A post shared by the Vatican on the same platform on April 21, 2025, which included a lengthy statement, revealed that Pope Francis died during the morning hours. The post mentioned that Francis was always dedicated “to the service of the lord and of His Church.”

Dr. Andrea Arcangeli later confirmed in a report obtained by the Holy See Press Office that he died from a stroke and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.

