"Looking forward to episode 2": Netizens in splits as Megyn Kelly shows "how to put pretzels in a bag" in "parody of Meghan Markle Netflix show"

Megyn Kelly recently showed "how to put pretzels in a bag" in parody of Meghan Markle's Netflix show. In a one-minute clip uploaded on X on April 19, Kelly could be seen seemingly working in her kitchen with her friend when she said:

Ad

“I'm not done. I have some more little baggies, and that's because I have more little treats for you. So I have to be honest, I've pretty much exhausted myself on the corn on the cob…”

She then goes on to show how to transfer store bought pretzels from the original packaging to another plastic bag, seemingly poking fun at Meghan Markle's similar action on her Netflix show.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, as per the caption of the clip, the entire video of With Love, Megyn, which is a parody of Meghan Markle’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, is available on her YouTube channel.

Expand Tweet

Ad

For context, in the show, With Love, Meghan, Meghan Markle provides hosting, gardening, and cooking advice with friends and celebrities at her California home.

Now, once Kelly's video went viral on X, it garnered netizens’ mixed reactions. Many supported the video and praised the creativity of Kelly, as one said that they are waiting for episode two of the parody show.

“Tears! I need this hearty laugh - and looking forward to episode 2,” wrote one user.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another person said that Food Network should be calling any day now, possibly to buy the rights to the Meghan Markle parody show, while another one said that she nailed the whole video.

“Watched it today! Hilarious! You need to do more of this type of stuff! How about a blue origin skit with training and everything?” an X user said.

“Food Network should be calling you ASAP!!” sarcastically wrote one.

Ad

“I came here to say this brilliance has made my Friday night!!! When “How to put pretzels in a Bag” came across the screen, I lost it. So nailed it,” another one praised.

Meanwhile, many criticised the clip as one said that it's not productive, while another one said that it was not original.

“R u serious? @megynkelly? What, slow news day? How is it productive at all for u (a newswoman) to make fun of/parody #MeghanMarkle & her @netflix Show?” criticised one person.

Ad

“It is all one big copycat,” wrote one user.

“This is absolutely gross! Come up with something original...!!!” said another X user.

Megyn Kelly has also called out Meghan Markle on her YouTube videos

In the same X clip uploaded by Kelly, where she made fun of Meghan Markle, she spoke to her friend and explained how she got store-bought pretzels for her.

Ad

When the host asked if Kelly bought those from the store, she said:

“Well, I mean, they were purchased. I know, that's the important thing."

She then proceeded to dramatically transfer the pretzels from the original packaging to a clear bag with the help of her friend.

Ad

Then, when the host asked where she was getting all these brainstorms, because it's very impressive, Kelly said:

“I mean, you have to be a founder to really, I guess, understand it fully…”

Notably, as per Twitchy’s April 19 report, Kelly criticised Meghan Markle and her show when it initially came out, and joked that she was tempted to make her own imitation of it.

Ad

Kelly here seemingly made fun of Meghan Markle’s Netflix show, whose series premiere got bad reviews and ratings on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. As per IMDb’s site, it has received a 3.2 rating out of 1990+ user votes. On the other hand, it earned 40% on Tomatometer from 30 reviews.

As per the same outlet, Kelly has also been criticising Gayle King and Katy Perry on her blog since their trip to space.

Ad

Meanwhile, as of now, Meghan Markle hasn't responded to Megyn Kelly's parody show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More