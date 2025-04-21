"Katy Perry owes all of us an apology"—Kjersti Flaa reacts to Grammy winner allegedly using Blue Origin space flight "to just promote her new tour"

On April 20, 2025, journalist Kjersti Flaa reacted to Katy Perry's 11-minute Blue Origin space flight on her podcast Flaawsome Talk. Pop star Katy Perry was part of an all-female crew that boarded a space flight on April 14, 2025.

Ad

Fast food chain Wendy's posted a statement on X on April 15, 2025, poking fun at Katy Perry, stating, "Can we send her back." Flaa reported that the statement offended Perry, and her fans demanded that the brand issue a public apology.

However, Flaa was of the opinion that it was Katy Perry who owed the public an apology. She said,

"I think Katy Perry owes all of us an apology for using this opportunity to just promote her new tour coming up. Because, let's face it, that's what it was all about."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Flaa also mentioned that the flight could be filed as a tax write-off for tour promotion.

According to TEG Dainty, The Lifetimes Tour, Perry's first tour in seven years to promote her latest album 143, is set to commence on April 23, 2025.

Ad

More about Katy Perry's Blue Origin space flight

The New Shepard rocket, launched by Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin, completed its 31st mission on April 14, 2025.

The all-female NS-31 crew, which included Perry, CBS host Gayle King, Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez, former NASA engineer Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and activist Amanda Nguyen, launched from West Texas on Monday morning.

Ad

Ad

Although the flight was a technical success, the Roar singer's post-flight actions were widely mocked. When Perry emerged from the capsule, she held up a daisy she had taken aboard as a tribute to her daughter Daisy and then dropped to her knees and kissed the ground.

According to Daily Mail, during her post-flight interviews, she thanked a reporter for calling her an astronaut and stated,

"It's not about singing my songs. It's about a collective energy in there. It's about us. It's about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging, and it's about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth."

Ad

The backlash snowballed when video footage from inside the capsule displayed Perry singing What a Wonderful World and holding up merchandise promoting her upcoming tour.

As per Daily Mail, a source close to Katy Perry stated that although the singer doesn't regret the space trip, she regrets some of her behavior. Perry's actions that induced backlash include kissing the ground and the staged camera shots.

"She does not regret going to space — it was a life-changing experience, but she does regret turning it into a spectacle like that."

Ad

Ad

The 11-minute space flight also faced scrutiny for its carbon footprint. Blue Origin's rockets release water vapor as a byproduct, resulting in virtually zero direct carbon emissions.

However, as per the BBC, Eloise Marais, a professor of Atmospheric Chemistry and Air Quality at University College London, stated that water vapor is a greenhouse gas, and its presence in the upper layers of the atmosphere would lead to the depletion of the ozone layer. This fact raised eyebrows considering Perry's background as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador promoting climate action.

Ad

Katy Perry has yet to respond to Kjersti Flaa's statements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More