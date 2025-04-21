"Let's celebrate female astronauts": Joe Rogan trolls Katy Perry's Blue Origin trip, says her bringing a daisy to space was "super important"

On April 19, 2025, Joe Rogan mocked singer Katy Perry's 11-minute trip to space via Blue Origin on episode #2307 of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. Comedian Tim Dillon joined Rogan during the podcast episode.
On April 14, 2025, Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin organized an 11-minute space flight. According to ABC News, the all-women crew consisted of pop star Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, and former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe.
They were also joined by journalist Gayle King, bioastronautics research scientist and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn.
UFC commentator Joe Rogan questioned the mission's importance by drawing a comparison between the crew's experience and that of conventional astronauts.
"Let’s celebrate female astronauts because a lot of men astronauts, they have to go to school, they have to learn to be a pilot first, then they have to join the Air Force or the Navy and then get appointed by NASA, and then they go to space," he said.
Joe Rogan's statements on his podcast explored
Joe Rogan kicked off his podcast with a snide remark:
"Hey Tim Dillon, I’m much better now that the ladies are back from space, thank you."
He then focused on Perry's post-flight thoughts, in which she regarded the experience as life-changing.
"It was very profound. I don’t know if you’ve seen Katy Perry talk about it, but she’s basically a guru now," he joked.
As per the New York Post, Perry brought a daisy with her on the flight as a tribute to her four-year-old daughter Daisy, calling the flower a symbol of resilience.
"Daisies are common flowers, but they grow through every condition," she said after landing.
However, Rogan took this as proof of the flight's brevity, stating:
"She brought a daisy, which is super important. It shows you how quick the flight was, the dead daisy that’s like snipped from its life source was still alive or still vibrant."
While viewing a picture of Perry holding the daisy, the podcast host also asked Tom Dillion to look at her nails, commenting that they were pretty.
Dillon then replied to Rogan's previous statements criticizing the female crew, pointing out that there have been female astronauts in the past. Rogan dismissed his comments, saying, "Let's not minimize this," before making his remarks about male astronauts having to attend school and undergo formal training to "go to space."
He also downplayed the flight's technological feat, saying that they had only reached the threshold of space. Further commenting on the same, Rogan said that had they been "way out there," the re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere would have been "very traumatic." Following this, the podcaster questioned whether the women who went to space on April 14 can "just get called astronaut."
In the podcast, Rogan revealed that while he was not a fan of deep space exploration, he was interested in taking a voyage to space similar to Blue Origin.
“I wouldn’t go to space space but I would do the 80 miles,” he said.
Joe Rogan releases new episodes of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience daily.