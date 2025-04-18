"Why didn't we put a Kardashian on that ship?" Zack Peter reacts to Gayle King's claims that Blue Origin wants to transfer Earth's "waste" to space

Podcaster Zack Peter recently reacted to CBS Mornings host Gayle King's claims that Blue Origin wants to transfer Earth's "waste" to space. In a video, which Peter uploaded on his YouTube channel on April 17, he referred to King’s comment, saying:

“We sent Katy Perry to space to show people we can send trash to space. Why didn't we put a Kardashian on that ship?”

The podcast came after Gayle King, who accompanied singer Katy Perry to space on Monday, April 14, addressed criticism regarding her Blue Origin flight. She talked candidly about the mission’s operations and goals in an April 15 interview with Extra.

She further stated that their goal is reportedly "to figure out a way to harness the waste here and put it in space to make the Earth a better place." For background, on Monday, Perry, King, and Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez were launched into space on the first all-female trip in 60 years.

Zack Peter replied to Gayle King's statement about the Blue Origin mission after their mission to space

In the same YouTube video, further criticizing King’s comment, Zack Peter said:

“Some people are like 'Do you not realize how big space is? There's so much space in space, like we could just throw our trash there and it's like not a big deal.'”

Zack Peter continued:

“I'm like 'No, the whole point is like maybe we should reduce waste, not dump the waste somewhere else.' Like what we spent all that money to be like 'Oh yeah this is a new trash shoot.. We're just going to shoot it up into space and so now the solar system is just going to have all our dirty tampons flying everywhere.'"

Zack Peter continued his sarcastic reply, adding:

“What could possibly go wrong with throwing all our sh*t up in space like literally I don't understand.”

Via the podcast, Zack Peter replied to Gayle King, who went to space with Perry. Although the voyage was intended to raise awareness of women in aviation, it also received a lot of criticism, even from other celebrities. After returning to Earth, King addressed criticism regarding her Blue Origin mission.

Later, when asked about her response to the backlash in the same post-flight interview with Extra, King stated:

“I think it’s good that we can really address it… because I was one of those people before I went on this flight and before I became educated. ‘Why are we spending so much money on space when there’s so much to do on Earth?’ I was one of those people.”

However, King claimed that after learning about Blue Origin's mission and goals, which is reportedly to find a means to recycle garbage and send it into space to improve the planet, her opinion was altered.

According to King, "we use space technology all the time" through satellites and GPS, and that “every time a flight goes up, they get some type of information that can be used for something else.”

She continued:

“So I wish people would do more due diligence... And then my question is, have y’all been to space? Go to space or go to Blue Origin and see what they do and then come back and say, ‘This is a terrible thing.'”

The total duration of the flight was 11 minutes, with eight minutes in space. After around four minutes of space flight, they drifted back to Earth.

The three celebrities were joined by astronaut and bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and film producer Kerianne Flynn. According to a story by the Independent the same day, King told her colleagues on CBS Mornings that Perry sang Louis Armstrong's What a Wonderful World in space.

Meanwhile, all the episodes of Zack Peter's podcast are available on his YouTube and X account.

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More